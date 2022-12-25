12/25/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 24

2. How Citizen Spies Foiled Putin’s Grand Plan for One Ukrainian City

3. American Bargain Hunters Flock to a New Online Platform Forged in China

4. China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation

5. China Aims to Rebuild US Ties in Diplomatic Push for 2023

6. Twitter Files part 9: Vast web of coordination between tech giant and CIA, State Department, other agencies

7. Ten Myths About US Aid To Ukraine – Analysis

8. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'geopolitical earthquake' that defined 2022 and has transformed the world for years to come

9. German allegedly spying for Moscow used NSA material, magazine says

10. TikTok admits to spying on U.S. users as effort to ban the app heats up

11. ChatGPT’s rise heralds brave new world where AI could rule over replaceable humans

12. Inside the monumental, stop-start effort to arm Ukraine

13. Opinion: Russia's war in Ukraine will be long and protracted

14. Dave Barry’s 2022 Year in Review

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea to hold key party meeting this week for 2023 policies

2. Defector-turned-lawmaker warns N.K. leader against phishing scams

3. U.S. flaunts deterrence capabilities in exercise near Korean Peninsula

4. [Editorial] Centralize the effort to combat cyber warfare (South Korea)

5. [Column] Argument for a Korean War archive

6. North Korea hacked 892 foreign policy experts

7. [Newsmaker] Kim Keon-hee expands role as first lady

8. US to Deploy Battalion-level Troops for Combined High-Tech Combat Training Next Year

9. Seoul's roundabout plan to compensate Japan's wartime forced labor victims appears to be in motion