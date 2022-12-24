12/24/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 23

2. How the Battle for the Donbas Shaped Ukraine’s Success

3. Interview with Professor Kong Jierong: Xi Jinping lost the respect of the Chinese people

4. OPINION: Unbreakable Resilience (Ukraine)

5. How an Unusual Coalition Outfoxed China and Russia at the U.N.

6. China angered, Taiwan cheered by new U.S. defence act

7. Putin, Isolated and Distrustful, Leans on Handful of Hard-Line Advisers

8. How Much Time Does Taiwan Have?

9. Biden Signs National Defense Authorization Act Into Law

10. Mike Waltz petitions Joe Biden on behalf of Afghan commando arrested near the border

11. The CIA is using a European NATO ally’s spy service to conduct a covert sabotage campaign inside Russia

12. How are Western tech companies helping Ukraine fight Russia's hackers?

13. Volodymyr Zelensky Is Unstoppable

14. U.S. colonel says troops watching outside Ukraine "ready if the call comes"

15. How Would a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Play Out?

16. Three foreign policy developments to watch for in 2023

17. Game changing year of troubles, conflicts ends in Asia

18. China is about to get tougher on deepfakes in an unprecedented way. Here's what the rules mean

19. Breaking China’s Hold

20. How Twitter hid US-military info ops from the public - Responsible Statecraft

Korean News Content:

1. An interview with a high-ranking N. Korean cadre about weapons exports to Russia

2. S. Korea holds regular Dokdo defense drills: source

3. PM reaffirms S. Korea's support for Ukraine in phone talks

4. Submission on Rights of Women and Girls in North Korea for the Special Rapporteur’s Report to the 52nd Human Rights Council Session in March 2023

5. China denies presence of 'secret police station' in Korea

6. Is President Yoon an American conservative?

7. Nat'l Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax

8. Chinese patrol boat fires on North Korean smuggling vessel in late November

9. S. Korean, Romanian defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

10. North Korea inspects party membership cards after alcohol bill goes unpaid

11. The Drive Toward Larger and More Powerful Launch Vehicles at Sohae

12. South Korea ramps up arms exports in goal to become world supplier

13. North Korea blames U.S. for Ukraine "bloodshed" after Wagner arms reports

14. President Biden signs legislation in Otto Warmbier’s name

15. North Korea blasting to stay relevant in new Cold War

17. The Greatest Threat to World Peace: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un?

