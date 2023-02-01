1/2/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. American Defense Priorities After Ukraine by Frank Hoffman

2. Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledges victory in 2023 as Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles

3. Russia’s War on Ukraine Worsens Global Starvation

4. Why China’s Economy Faces a Perilous Road to Recovery

5. Nearly 1,500 Russians Killed in Last Two Days of War: Ukraine

6. 2023 and the world: Grid’s global forecast — from Ukraine to China, conflict zones to climate change

7. Cause for optimism in the South China Sea

8. Patriot Missiles, NATO, and Ukraine: Tactical Weapons with Strategic Impacts

9. Taiwan willing to offer help to China to deal with Covid-19 surge

10. How Russia deploys an army of shadow diplomats

11. Taiwan counts on military conscription reform to deter China invasion

12. In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China

13. Delta Force operator breaks silence on how Saddam Hussein was captured

14. Return of Big War: Military expert on why the invasion of Ukraine will change conflicts to come

15. China is preparing for war, retired general warns

16. All Is Not Quiet on the Eastern Front

17. From G-20 to the Pacific Islands, India offers new hope

18. "Cognitive warfare”: NATO is planning a war for people's minds

19. What I Learned From the Ukrainian People

20. Russia presses its Ukraine strategy, fires 40 drones at Kyiv

21. A Portrait of Carl von Clausewitz as a Senior Officer: The Question of Military Regulations and the Role of Routine and Creativity in Military Conduct

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea's military establishes new nuke, WMD response division amid N.K. threats

2. Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises

3. Defense ministry touts progress from last week's solid-fuel space rocket test

4. N. Korean leader visits late father's mausoleum

5. N.Korea Will Not Succeed in Blackmailing Seoul with Nukes

6. North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

7. Friday's rocket test will help Korea put spy satellites into space

8. [Column] Combined air defense is needed (South Korea)

9. [70th anniversary] South Korea-US alliance built to last

10. Chip supremacy gives South Korea more geopolitical freedom: lawmaker

11. Ministry sorry for poor communication after public alarmed by rocket test (South Korea)

12. Agricultural officials in several regions punished for failing to achieve annual quotas (north Korea)

13. N. Korea’s wealthy prepare luxurious New Year’s gifts for each other

14. N. Korea prepares large-scale military parade amid freezing cold weather

