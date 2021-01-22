1/22/2021 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Ex-ambassador to S. Korea Sung Kim appointed acting assistant secretary of state

Yonhap News Agency · 변덕근 · January 22, 2021

A good man.

Now who will be the US Special Representative to North Korea and the US Ambassador for North Korean Human Rights?

2. Unification ministry announces guidelines on leafleting ban to clarify ‘scope of application’

Yonhap News Agency · 이원주 · January 22, 2021

We need a comprehensive sophisticated information and influence activities campaign for the ROK/US alliance.

3. Bon voyage

Korea Joong Ang Daily · NEWS1 · January 22, 2021

4. New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks

Yonhap News Agency · 주경돈 · January 22, 2021

It is only through the implementation of aggressive public health measures that the numbers be reduced.

5. USFK issues movement restriction order for Kunsan base over virus cases

Yonhap News Agency · 오석민 · January 22, 2021

While it appears that South Korea is making improvements in the COVID fight, USFK is experiencing real challenges despite being under a very severe lockdown (shelter in place).

There will be impacts on readiness. Not all work can be done from home. Of course, the only thing that might be worse is the situation in North Korea. Hopefully as long as the North has to deal with COVID measures, it will not be able to execute its campaign plan against the South.

6. North Korea’s New Sub Missile Is First Step Toward a New ICBM

Foreign Policy · Morten Soendergaard Larsen · January 21, 2021

7. ‘Outrageous’: North Korea lashes out at Australia’s ‘violations’

Yahoo News Australia · Olivia Lambert · January 21, 2021

North Korea; admit nothing, deny everything, make counter accusations.

Here are some counter accusations.

8. South Korea remains on guard for provocations from North

UPI · Elizabeth Shim · January 21, 2021

As we all must. But one thing in our favor may be the COVID situation in the North.

9. Moon to accept Britain's invitation to G-7 summit, official says

Yonhap News Agency · 이치동 · January 22, 2021

South Korea: a strong middle power.

10. U.N. Report: more than 45% of North Koreans undernourished

UPI · Thomas Maresca · January 21, 2021

The buried lede: as bad and as tragic as things are in North Korea, it is only the worst in the Asia-Pacific region, not the world. There are actually others suffering worse than the Koreans living in the North.

11. North Korea begins human testing of its own COVID-19 vaccine

Daily NK · Jang Seul Gi · January 22, 2021

So, to test the vaccine you would think they would have access to COVID. I wonder if they will do "live agent testing" and deliberately directly expose vaccination testers to the virus. I fear they have about 120,00 test "volunteers" from their gulags.

12. The ins and outs of North Korea's smartphone security authentications bypass program, Bidulgi

Daily NK · Mun Dong Hui · January 22, 2021

My guess this is an intelligence collection tool. Anyone downloading files will likely be able to be tracked.

It could be that the North Koreans are becoming more and more dependent on information technology. As this dependence increases, more vulnerabilities will be created, which will present opportunities for everything – intelligence collection, offensive cyber operations, and penetration of systems to support information and influence activities.

13. Ex-US envoy calls China 'malign influence,' urges Seoul to join new alliance

Korea Times · Yi Whan-woo · January 22, 2021

Exit interview for Ambassador Harris.

This last sentence is spoken like a true diplomat. We do need South Korea to join other countries (did not say Quad) to counter Chinese malign influence. South Korea has been one of the chief victims of Chinese malign influence (some would say for about the past 2 or so thousand years).

14. No cases? No chance. The truth about North Korea and Covid-19

Wired · Matt Burgess · January 22, 2021

Two words: "Yeah, right."

15. After Trump setbacks, Kim Jong Un starts over with Biden

Associated Press · Kim Tong-Hyung · January 22, 2021

It is the last point in the last sentence that we need to make sure Kim understands: if he screws up, he will suffer more.

