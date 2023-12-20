12/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Nears Its 10th Anniversary

2. We cannot ignore China’s information warfare any longer

3. Open letter to the Leaders of the United States Congress (Ukraine)

4. Russia Tried to Weaken Democrats Ahead of 2022 Midterm Vote, U.S. Spy Agencies Say

5. China’s Military-Civil Fusion Strategy: A Blueprint for Technological Superiority

6. The Humility Deficit: Failing to Understand and Respect Our Enemies in the Modern Era by Mick Ryan

7. A new deal gives the US military 'unimpeded access' to Sweden's bases — including a vital outpost in the heart of northern Europe

8. Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine must fight on, Ukrainians must fight

9. Global Dexterity Exercise Strengthens Partnerships in Indo-Pacific

10. The United States is producing more oil than any country in history

11. How an ‘unprecedented’ shooting study may shake up Marine marksmanship

12. The Rise of the Information-State: Imagined Communities and the Roots of Conflict in the Information Age

13. Teens struggle to identify misinformation about Israel-Hamas conflict — the world's second "social media war"

14. The Real Russian Nuclear Threat

15. Special Operations News - December 18, 2023 | SOF News

16. China's "Unrestricted Warfare" Against the US

17. China is backing opposing sides in Myanmar’s civil war

18. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 19, 2023

19. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 19, 2023

20. Ukraine army wants to mobilise half a million more

21. High-tech trench warfare: 5 hard-won lessons-learned for the US from Ukraine

22. Analysis For Israel, this war is about more than recovering hostages and destroying Hamas — and it could last a long time by Mick Ryan

23. Can Alex Garland’s Civil War somehow be apolitical?

24. U.S. Naval Deterrence Is Going, Going, Maybe Even Gone

25. The 52 definitive rules of flying

Korean News Content:

1. Talking Points: North Korea - Part 1 Encouraging Different Mindset in North Korea: Introduction

2. Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner's Trilateral Call With Japan and the Republic of Korea

3. Peace and Security Virtual Forums on Human Rights, Civilizational Values, and Korea Reunification

4. North Korea Warns with the Fifth ICBM Test

5. North Korea and Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang's latest missile launch

6. U.S. deploys B-1B bombers near Korean Peninsula after N.K. ICBM launch

7. Yoon calls for strengthening surveillance, reconnaissance against N. Korea

8. S. Korea, Japan resume high-level economic talks after nearly 8 years

9. Former USFK base in Incheon fully returned to S. Korea

10. N Korea’s military provocations boost S Korea’s nuclear arsenal push

11. Call for immediate action on S. Korea-U.S. integrated nuclear defense strategy

12. S. Koreans more accepting of foreign nationals than N. Korean defectors, study finds

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ The government distributes coal as winter sets in…, but only 15% of what people need…Robberies of firewood and coal are common

14. Number of Korean arms importers triples in 2023

15. N. Korean economy shrinks for 3rd consecutive year in 2022

16. Hoeryong security officials launch crackdown on Chinese phone users for year-end bribes