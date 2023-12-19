12/19/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Meet The Female Tank Crew Who Saved Kibbutz from Terrorist

2. Soaring attacks on US forces and others in the Middle East demand firm response to send a message, former top commander says

3. Political Warfare Toolbox: China

4. Granderson: Have colleges lost their way? Yes, but don't blame 'wokeness'

5. Pentagon announces new international mission to counter attacks on commercial vessels in Red Sea

6. How online scam warlords have made China start to lose patience with Myanmar’s junta

7. Member of Elite Hamas Unit That Led Oct. 7 Terror Attack Found Hiding Inside Gaza School

8. Tunnel warfare expert on what she sees in newly-discovered tunnel in Gaza

9. US Envoys Work for New Hostage Release Deal, Scale-Down of Israel-Hamas War, But Say No Timetable

10. US Army faces 'TikTok mutiny' as Gen Z recruits whine about low pay, 'sh***y' food and FITNESS TESTS while on bases in uniform

11. The changing face of America’s favorite sport

12. Military experts blame Biden's DEI push as US military enters 2024 with smallest fighting force in 80 years

13. Rethinking the Military’s Promotional Content Strategy to Address the Recruitment Crisis

14. US Indo-Pacific commander ‘concerned’ about China-Russia military ties

15. 5 Indo-Pacific stories: China's neighbors clasp hands while AUKUS tumbles along

16. Why it matters that a US Marine officer just earned the Royal Marines beret

17. NATO and Donald Trump

18. What Has Hamas Accomplished?

19. Who Gets to Tell China’s Story?

20. Netanyahu’s Unsustainable Oslo Ambivalence

21. Why October 7 May Mark a Turning Point for Universities

22. Strategic Outpost Brings You Santa’s 2023 National Security Gift List - War on the Rocks



Korean News Content:

1. [INTERVIEW] 'Korean youths hold key to unification'

2. S. Korea, U.S. conduct joint special operations drills amid N.K. threats

3. S. Korea, U.S., Japan launch system to share N.K. missile warning data in real time

4. S. Korean troops allowed to carry guns in truce village of Panmunjom: UNC

5. Seoul Searching: Lessons from South Korea's Experience with Sanctions against Russia

7. Yoon names new spy chief, foreign minister

8. NK leader says ICBM launch shows what option he has if US makes wrong decision

9. S. Korea to seek more maritime security cooperation in Indo-Pacific strategy: vice FM

10. Explainer: US, Asian allies launch system to track North Korea missiles in real-time

11. Highlights in Korea's 2023 foreign policy

12. Extended nuclear deterrence

13. Shifting Visions of the South Korea-US Alliance

14. United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Joint Press Statement

15. N. Korean official confronted by angry ex-employees over unpaid wages

16. Pyongyang Soju Factory ordered to ramp up production

17. Despite a string of missile tests, Kim has not killed a single South Korean

18. How I fell in love with 'baduk' and brought it to the classroom