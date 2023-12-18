12/18/23National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China is subtly increasing military pressure on Taiwan. Here's how

2. Israeli Military Reveals Tunnel It Says Hamas Built for Large-Scale Attack

3. Israel-Hamas War: U.S. to Push Israel to Scale Back War

4. Taiwan Says Two Chinese Balloons Crossed Strait Boundary

5. This group thinks Taiwan’s people aren’t taking the risk of war with mainland China seriously enough. Their goal is to change that

6. Five Recommendations for Left of Boom Security Assistance to Taiwan

7. Philippines re-engaged with US foreign aid agency

8. Top US Lawmaker 'Very Optimistic' on Ukraine, Border Deal

9. In the Pacific, U.S. bureaucracy messes up against PRC influence operation

10. One Way to Ease the Military Recruiting Crisis: Send DoD Data to Nation’s High Schools

11. Does America Have an Endgame on China?

12. Europe’s Emerging War Fatigue

13. The Return of the Monroe Doctrine

14. Washington’s New Trade Consensus And What It Gets Wrong

15. Russian 'conquest' of Ukraine on the table if US, allied military aid falters: Study

16. Checkmate China! Philippines To Build ‘Structures’ On Second Thomas Shoal Amid PLA's Belligerence; Tensions Intensify

17. The Strategy Bridge: A Year in #Reviewing

18. Stalemate Is Not Checkmate in Ukraine

19. 2024 preview: The West must decide if it wants Ukraine to win

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea conducts first long-range missile test in months, likely firing a solid-fueled weapon

2. North Korea fires ICBM after condemning US 'war' moves

3. North Korea's Missiles: Liquid To Solid Fuel

4. Next steps for North Korea: How successful is Yoon’s inter-Korean policy?

5. How to Kill a Country (South Korean Demographics)

6. Yoon orders joint response with U.S., Japan following N. Korea's ICBM launch

7. N. Korea fires ICBM at lofted angle into East Sea

8. Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's missile launches

9. U.S. condemns recent N. Korean ballistic missile launches: State Dept.

10. Unification minister says human rights violations 'status quo' in N. Korea

12. North Korea’s Missiles Can Reach the U.S., Japan Says, but Kim Jong Un Wants to Perfect Them

13. Activists cast bottled rice into West Sea in hope of reaching North Koreans

14. Police clamp down on carrying cell phones in public (north Korea)

15. Defense chief warns N. Korea against ICBM launches

16. N. Korea slams S. Korean military chiefs' warning of retaliation

17. Fort Cavazos soldiers to deploy to South Korea under winter rotation plan

18. Alliance Commitment in an Era of Partisan Polarization: A Survey Experiment of U.S. Voters

