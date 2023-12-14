12/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Big pay raise for troops in defense bill sent to Biden. Conservatives stymied on cultural issues

2. Senate OKs compromise defense bill without culture war measures

3. President Zelenskyy Returns to Washington by Mick Ryan

4. Fulbright's "Knee-capping" of US Global Engagement, Part 2

5. Biden must be clear with China over cyberattacks

6. US special ops may be buying too many Armed Overwatch planes, says GAO

7. Most Americans Would Discourage Young People from Joining Military as Enlisted Service Members, Report Says

8. Not Just ‘Mowing the Grass:’ Unconventional Warfare in Somalia

9. The 2023 Urban Warfare Experts’ Christmas Wish List

10. How serious is the terror threat in Mindanao?

11. Setting the Record Straight: The KMT Defense Blueprint for Taiwan.

12. Analysis: There’s a big hole in China’s plan to boost the economy in 2024

13. There Is a Path to Victory in Ukraine

14. America’s Ukraine Problem

15. How the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza Is Changing Arab Views

16. Civil-Military Relations in Multinational Organizations

17. From Boycotts to Selfies: Asia’s Myriad Perceptions of Japan

18. Dismayed by Moscow's war, Russian volunteers are joining Ukrainian ranks to fight Putin's troops

19. Dare You to Watch the Civil War Trailer Without Hyperventilating

20. We’re in an epidemic of right-wing terror. Won’t someone tell the press?

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. reiterates commitment to 'complete denuclearization' of Korean Peninsula

2. 6 Chinese, Russian military aircraft enter S. Korea's air defense zone: JCS

3. S. Korean official notes possibility of N. Korea launching ICBM this month

4. From Boycotts to Selfies: Asia’s Myriad Perceptions of Japan

5. Canadian 3-star general takes office as new deputy UNC chief

6. Trump considers overhauling his approach to North Korea if he wins in 2024

7. Trump says reports of plans to accommodate North Korea are ‘fake news’

8. Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'

9. South Korea to increase defense spending over five years

10. Missile warning data sharing between S. Korea, US, Japan to be operational in 'next few days': US official

11. 'Noryang: Deadly Sea': Requiem for legendary admiral who becomes myth

12. North Korea’s De-risking Strategy and Its Implications

13. N. Korea’s latest spy satellite equipped Japanese camera – again

14. High-ranking N. Korean officials question whether Kim Ju Ae could succeed her father

15. Korean population expected to plunge to 36 million in 2072