12/15/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 14

2. IntelBrief: Russians Resort to Asymmetric Tactics and Ukrainians Fiercely Fight Back

3. EXPLAINER: What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?

4. An Alternate Reality: How Russia’s State TV Spins the Ukraine War

5. U.S. to Expand Training for Ukrainian Forces

6. Iran removed from UN women’s rights body after US push

7. Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices

8. Crisis propaganda – Riddle Russia

9. Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'

10. Belarus unlikely to provide Russia a force capable of new assault: U.K.

11. Taiwanese train for war after year of crises

12. World Leaders Expected to Push for Ukraine War Crimes Trials at Munich Security Conference

13. Why Crimea is Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s greatest bargaining chip

14. Russia’s New Theory of Victory

15. How to Stop Chinese Coercion

16. UN Votes to Remove Iran From Women’s Rights Commission

17. Breaking Precedent, Israel Provides Details of Syria Air Strike

18. Statecraft in the Age of Connectivity

19. Commissioners — AFGHANISTAN WAR COMMISSION

20. This Young Woman Was the First CIA Agent Killed in Vietnam

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korean groups send 1.2 bln won worth of nutritional goods to N. Korea in aid program: ministry

2. S. Korea votes in favor of Iran's removal from U.N. women's rights body

3. S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan

4. USFK calls recent drills 'routine'

5. Yoon asks IAEA chief to step up efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program

6. Consumerism emerges in North Korea as middle class grows

7. What Kim Jong Un really wants

8. North Korea and Russia: The Only Winners in a U.S.-China Cold War?

9. Experts: China Unlikely to Sway North Korea on Missile, Nuclear Tests

10.[INTERVIEW] China, North Korea do not trust each other: CSIS

11. From chips to ships, South Korea and Vietnam cozy up

12. Did North Korea Really Fake an ICBM Test in March?