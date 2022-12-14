12/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Developing a mastery of irregular warfare

2. Ukraine’s Secret Weapon Is Ordinary People Spying on Russian Forces

3. West Virginia Guard hosts (irregular) warfare planning conference

4. DEFENSE SUPPORT TO STABILIZATION (DSS)A GUIDE FOR STABILIZATION PRACTITIONERS

5. The Intricate Balance of Protecting Journalism and National Security

6. Ukraine WAR BULLETIN December 13, 6.00 pm EST - The two hundred and ninety-third day of the russian large-scale invasion.

7. Dispatch from Ukraine: What life is really like in Ukraine’s East Under Russian Bombardment

8. Is China Planning to Attack Taiwan? A Careful Consideration of Available Evidence Says No

9. China's plan to be the next nuclear superpower

10. A Professor Who Challenges the Washington Consensus on China

11. Xi's plan to take back control

12. Is This the End of Peace Through Trade?

13. Ten Lessons from the Return of History

14. An Indo-Pacific security network is only now emerging

15. USSOCOM Will Not Execute SOFIC 2023

16. A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind

17. Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban TikTok, Citing National Security

Korean News Content:

1. Seoul unification ministry hosts int'l forum on N. Korea's human rights

2. What will US Space Forces Korea do?

3. N. Korea remains world's most repressive authoritarian state: State Dept

4. Yoon commits to big spending on nuclear power development

5. China's envoy calls U.S. 'destroyer of international rules'

6. 'Maximum pressure had worked': Pence's memoir

7. Chinese envoy blames Korean media for China-bashing

8. US, South Korea, Japan consolidate efforts against DPRK nuclear tests

9. A North Korean Rail Yard Near Russia Springs to Life

10. [Herald Interview] S.Korea seeks to localize defense systems to deter N.Korean threats

11. Tale of North Korea’s cyberterrorists: How they break into ‘unhackable’ crypto platforms and cash out

12. Moon sued over North Korea killing as ex-top aides sought by prosecutors

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ The Kim regime shifts its food policy, suppressing food sales in markets while creating a state monopoly on the food supply

14. Is South Korea’s booming defence industry here to stay?

15. BTS takes on Kim Jong Un

