1/21/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 20, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, January 20, 2024

3. Ukraine Schools Roll Out Shooting Training for Students

4. U.S. Pushes Hostage-Release Plan Aimed at Ending Gaza War

5. How the U.S. Is Derailing China’s Influence in Africa

6. Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC)

7. Will the Houthis Target U.S. Troops in Djibouti Next?

8. Myanmar Conflict Unveils Complex Dynamics of China's Interests

9. The Urgent Mission to Counter Military Extremism

10.Houthis Avoid Targeting Chinese and Russian Ships in Red Sea

11. The Navy relieved 16 commanding officers in 2023

12. Experts predict how a future Russian attack on NATO will unfold

13. Readout of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Meeting With "Five Eyes" Defense Policy Senior Officials

14. ‘We killed many … drones are our air force’: Myanmar’s rebels take on the junta from above

15. China is the world’s worst jailer of journalists, CPJ says

16. How Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea Upended Global Shipping

Korean News Content:

1. Haley to air New Hampshire ad with mother of student who died after North Korea detention

2. Beyond Utopia | North Korea Escape Documentary | Independent Lens (PBS)

3. British investigators confirm use of missiles from DPRK by Russia

4. The Korean Crisis – OpEd

5. Kim Jong-un and need for consensus

6. Russian ambassador sees Korea as ‘most favorable’ among ‘unfavorable nations’

7. The Korean peninsula is as divided as ever

8. Airfields are disappearing, suggesting a shift to drones (north Korea)

9. N. Korea condemns U.N. Security Council meeting on its hypersonic missile test

10. S. Korea to end anti-dumping tariff on Japanese stainless steel bars

11. N.K. says Putin expressed willingness to visit Pyongyang at early date

12. North Korea stresses alignment with Russia against US and says Putin could visit at an early date

13. Guerrillas Recommended for Intelligence & Sabotage Work (23 JAN 1951)

14. Exports of kimchi hit record high in 2023 amid global K-content popularity

15. S. Korea sees N.K.'s claimed test of underwater nuclear attack drone as 'exaggerated, fabricated'