12/1/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel Knew Hamas’s Attack Plan More Than a Year Ago

2. We have China’s ‘anti-access’ challenge exactly backward

3. Military intelligence: Joint operation with local resistance sabotages Moscow Oblast railway line

4. Russia's main link to China "paralyzed" after tunnel "sabotage"—reports

5. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, November 30, 2023

6. Israel’s Gaza Ground Invasion and the Return of “Strategic Depth”

7. Satellite photos show how the US Air Force is reclaiming a WWII-era airfield from the jungle to prepare to dodge Chinese missiles

8. Chinese Private Security Companies: Neither Blackwater Nor the Wagner GroupChinese Private Security Companies: Neither Blackwater Nor the Wagner Group

9. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 30, 2023

10. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 30, 2023

11. Experts warn Hamas in a holy war against all Western civilization

12. Marine Corps looks at ocean glider for rapid resupply to fight China

13. War resumes in Gaza after truce collapses

14. Mike Pompeo: What Made Henry Kissinger Truly Special

15. Facing failure, Estonia pushes EU ammunition target for Ukraine

16. 5 Things To Know About The Pentagon’s Information Strategy

17. Military to Curtail Recruiting and Duty Station Moves if Congress Resorts to a Yearlong Stopgap Budget, Joint Chiefs Chairman Warns

18. Exclusive: Judge orders FBI to hand over 9/11 documents on Saudi spy

19. Half of US would recommend military service to loved ones, report says

20. Myanmar's military is losing ground against coordinated nationwide attacks, buoying opposition hopes

21. The Philippines opens a new monitoring base on a remote island in the disputed South China Sea

22. Homeland Missile Defense Is a 'Must Pay' Bill

23. Putin’s War Party

24. Judging Henry Kissinger By Joseph S. Nye, Jr.

25. The AP Interview: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says the war with Russia is in a new phase as winter looms

26. As US Army transforms, it's gleaning lessons about high- and low-tech fighting from Ukraine, Israel

27. China's military buildup enough to win a war with US

28. What Kissinger Didn't Understand By George Packer

29. Biden's MUTINY on Israel: State Dept insiders warn of internal turmoil

30. Defense bill, passed 62 years in a row, faces partisan minefields in Senate, House



Korean News Content:

1. Kim's sister rejects US offer of dialogue with North Korea and vows more satellite launches

2. Ex-USFK chief raises prospects of tensions following suspension of inter-Korean military accord

3. US and Allies Impose New Sanctions on Old North Korean Foe

4. Why is North Korea saying it's watching the White House?

5. North Korea bars contact between soldiers and civilians

6. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ A year after “Kim Ju-ae“ ’s first appearance, what kinds of things are people saying about her?

7. Is ruling party's reform drive at end of road?

8. S. Korea Set To Launch First Spy Satellite With SpaceX

9. U.S. leaves N. Korea on state sponsors of terrorism list in 2022 report

10. N. Korean leader calls for increased aerial combat posture amid tension over satellite launch

11. N. Koreans must use electronic certificates to make digital payments

12. US, allies impose sanctions on N Korea following satellite launch

13. Korea and Japan re-establish $10 billion currency swap deal

14. South Korea Offers a Chance to Modernize Old Alliances

15. South Korea's population collapse is set to deepen

16. Kim Jong-un’s daughter joins dad in wearing leather trench coats for an air show