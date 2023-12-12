12/12/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Is this the end for Zelenskyy?

2. Air Force Investigation into Leak of Classified Information

3. Did Army Blast Exposure Play Role in Maine Gunman’s Rampage?

4. Can Hamas actually be eliminated? This is what military and security analysts think

5. Russian links with China, Iran and North Korea a threat, warns Finland

6. Rebuilding Resiliency: Kyiv’s Opportunity to Bolster its Defense

7. Pentagon alarmed by Chinese rush for 'intelligentized' warfare, but experts warn about over-reliance on AI

8. White House declassifies intel as it pushes for more Ukraine funding

9. UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

10. Harvard board keeps president as leader of Ivy League school following antisemitism backlash

11. Life in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine is grim. People are fleeing through a dangerous corridor

12. Empowering Chinese Diaspora Messaging

13. The 1983 “War Scare” and its Relevance for Strategic Competition Today

14. Sheathing the Sword of Damocles: 6 steps to righting the ship as 2023 ends and 2024 begins

15. China’s cyber army is invading critical U.S. services

16. Israel-Gaza war live updates: Biden says Israel is losing support worldwide over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

17. The Self-Doubting Superpower By Fareed Zakaria

18. Biden Administration Announces New Security Assistance for Ukraine

19. Taking Additional Sweeping Measures Against Russia - United States Department of State

20. Boeing lands SOCOM order for six MH-47G Chinook helicopters

21. Beyond the Neutral Card: From Civil-Military Relations to Military Politics

22. Israeli Army Soldier Says She Played Dead After Being Shot 12 Times by Hamas: 'I Waited for the Final Bullet'

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea, US to hold new round of nuclear consultation talks -Seoul

2. US pilot safely ejects in F-16 crash off South Korea

3. S. Korea's spy agency detects signs of N. Korea seeking to dispatch workers to Russia

4. Russian links with China, Iran and North Korea a threat, warns Finland

5. S. Korea to hold Pyongyang accountable over unauthorized use of Kaesong complex: minister

6. S. Korea opens probe into filmmakers over unauthorized meetings with pro-N. Korea group

7. ‘I repeatedly failed to win any awards’: my doomed career as a North Korean novelist

8. Odds Are Stacked Against Young Couples Having Kids

9. U.S., S. Korea, other allies in 'preliminary' talks over new export control regime on key technologies

10. S. Korean national included in latest U.S. sanctions against Russia's war efforts

11. S. Korea deplores N. Korea's publication of human rights white paper

12. N. Korean newspaper carries photo of ex-minister in coverage of anti-gov't rally in Seoul

13. China moves to intensify controls along border with North Korea

14. Families of some N. Korean overseas laborers are still waiting for their return

15. North Korean hackers using Log4J vulnerability in global campaign