12/11/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. How False Beliefs Propel Cultural Conflict

2. Partisans claim responsibility for setting fire to Russian base in occupied Crimea

3. Washington's Conventional War Strategy May Not Succeed If It Does Not Consider New Irregular Warfare Tactics.

4. Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

5. Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

6. In competition for talent, DOD needs to learn, adapt or be left behind

7. Taiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits

8. Rise of Open-Source Intelligence Tests U.S. Spies

9. Fierce claims to Crimea highlight slim chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal

10. Taiwan mulls banning TikTok, accuses it of eroding public's confidence in government

11. US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin

12. China’s alliance with Saudi Arabia signals a shift in the global order

13. Rejection of plan for super-embassy a 'setback' for China's overseas operations

14. Opinion | Don’t Tell Your Non-Work Friends About the Decapitations

15. The Secret Washington Museum That Tourists Can’t Visit

16. America’s Allies Should Fear Abandonment

18. Jack McCain: Congress should keep our promises to our allies by passing the Afghan Adjustment Act



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Wants Dollars. It’s a Sign of Trouble.

2. Crypto Hitting ‘Mother Of All Economic Crises’ Threatens North Korea

3. North Korea’s Tactical Nuclear Threshold Is Frighteningly Low

4. On South Korean border island Baekryeong, tanks, guns and ‘dragon’s teeth’ guard front line

5. Kim Jong-un's ban on foreign media defied as USBs in bottles sent into North Korea

6. North Korean tech freelancers' earnings fund nukes, missiles

7. The North Korean Threat: A Thorn In Seoul’s Side – Analysis

8. Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts

9. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit Seoul this week

10. 18 foreign residents receive honorary Seoul citizenship

11. North Korea forces youth to join grueling pilgrimage to sacred Paektu mountain

