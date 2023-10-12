12/10/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Surrounded and low on ammo, the elite troops out to spoil Putin’s New Year

2. Will America fail the Peter Singer test in Ukraine?

3. COP28: UN says staggering $7 trillion spent every year on investments that fuel climate change

4. Israel-Hamas war: Terrorists lose contact with Gaza leaders, surrender

5. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 9, 2023

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 9, 2023

7. Opinion | The GOP’s abandonment of Ukraine makes me ashamed to be an American by Max Boot

8. Opinion: Why university presidents are under fire | CNN

9. Out of the hills: The war is coming to Myanmar

10. Israel Is Losing this War

11. How a factory city in Wisconsin fed military-grade weapons to a Mexican cartel

12. Is Ukraine really losing?

13. UN rights chief slammed for not acknowledging Uyghurs on genocide convention anniversary

14. Gaza in chaos as Palestinian anger against Hamas grows

15. How An AC/DC Hit Helped To Topple A Dictatorship

16. Biden to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at White House Tuesday

17. Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

18. ‘You Cannot Unsee the Evil’: A Report on the Graphic Hamas Terror Video, From Combat Veteran John Spencer



Korean News Content:



1. Dissatisfied With Quality and Quantity of North Korean Artillery Shells, russians Complain

2. HRNK Message on International Human Rights Day

3. Is Kim Jong-un’s ‘respected’ daughter North Korea’s next leader or merely a propaganda vehicle?

4. Mountain view: North Korea urges pilgrimages to peak linked to Kim ‘heroism’

5. N. Korea slams U.S. over veto on UN resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza

6. N.K. activity increases at Panmunjom after inter-Korean military deal scrapped: NNSC generals

7. Former President Moon Jae-in attacks government's hardline policies on North Korea

8. Top US official for Asia says North Korea has rebuffed all contact since Trump meetings

9. N. Korea's fear of external info grows after Seoul allows sending propaganda leaflets

10. In One of the Least Diverse Nations, an American Outsider Shakes Up Politics

11. Attempt to smuggle Lexus to North Korea spotlights Kim Jong-un's fondness for fine cars

12. Once a venue for historic summits, truce village weighed down with tension amid N.K. threats

13. China is sending escapees back to North Korea

14. USAID official urges boosted development cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan as 'like-minded' countries

15. 'New initiative on NK' lacks balanced strategy: experts