12/10/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. What Congressional funding reveals about America’s military priorities

2. Uyghur Tribunal delivers final summary judgment

3. China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

4. Israel’s Arabs are the latest victim of Iran’s proxy wars

5. FDD | Biden Administration Creates Potential Sanctions Loophole for Assad

6. The Decline of American Empire: A Kübler-Ross Cycle Analysis

7. If the United States pulls back, the world will become more dangerous

8. A huge study of 20 years of global wealth demolishes the myth of 'trickle-down' and shows the rich are taking most of the gains for themselves

9. Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

10. Biden Acknowledges US Democratic Vulnerabilities at Summit Opening

11. The Humanities May Be Declining at Universities — But They’re Thriving on Zoom

12. Spies and Starbucks Cards: The Unlikely Link Between Espionage and Food

13. Why Russia won’t likely invade Ukraine

14. Embrace the Arms Race in Asia

15. Swarm Talk: Understanding Drone Typology

16. The China threat and lessons from the collapse of the Soviet Union

17. Is this how World War III begins?

18. Soon, the Hackers Won’t Be Human - But AI Can Boost Cyber Defenses, Too

19. Healing Washington and Beijing’s wounded relationship

20. Ranger Regiment: What we know about Army's new elite force (UK)

21. China trolls Biden summit with Harry Potter jokes and claims to be a democracy

22. At the Democracy Summit, Biden Bungles Again

23. Four Ways the U.S. Can Keep Putin From Invading Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. A declaration to end the Korean War can improve American and Korean security

2. Many North Korean women outearn their husbands, but still do the chores

3. US veterans of Korea reflect on past, push toward future

4. US Palantir invests in Hyundai Oilbank

5. Yoon thanks ex-U.S. Ambassador Stephens for contribution to alliance

6. Memoir delivers cries for help from N. Korean women trapped in sex slavery in China

7. The Secret of Kim Jong-un’s Success

8. Squid Game Says More About Communism Than Capitalism

9. Korea Faces Dramatic Population Decline

10. Unification And Cultural Identity In East Asia – OpEd

11. Top military officials of S. Korea, U.S. discuss timing of OPCON transfer assessment: sources

12. S. Korea's homegrown guided missile passes key performance test

13. Defense minister stresses political neutrality ahead of 2022 presidential poll

14. S. Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level economic talks in Seoul next week

15. North Korea Like You've Never Seen Before - DirectExpose

16. Will Korea-Japan foreign ministers' meeting be held at G7 2021?

17. Amid Omicron Worries, North Korea Orders Strengthened Quarantine on China Border

18. Kim Yo Jong conducted surprise inspection of Pyongyang’s Hospital No. 11 in mid-November

19. N. Korea intensifies efforts to crack down on anti-socialist behavior ahead of party meeting

