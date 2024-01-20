1/20/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 19, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, January 19, 2024

3. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, January 19, 2024

4. Exclusive: Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen, sources say

5. Heard in Davos: What we learned from the WEF in 2024

6. The Framework to Counter Foreign State Information Manipulation

7. Disinformation poses an unprecedented threat in 2024 — and the U.S. is less ready than ever

8. Taiwan's Election Offers Strong Lessons on Disinformation

9. Fighting Disinformation in a Dangerous Year

10. China helps Pacific Islands with policing, not defence - ambassador

11. Will China Move Toward a ‘War-Driven’ Economy?

12. China’s Belt and Road and Its Alternatives: Competing or Complementary?

13. 21st Century Chinese Hegemony in the International System

14. Washington Is Exaggerating China’s Military Budgets

15. Goodbye to Davos — and good riddance

16. The free world comes out swinging

17. China courts global elite at Davos with largest presence in years

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. diplomat calls for world not to stay silent on N. Korean human rights

2. Slow Boil: What to Expect from the DPRK in 2024

3. Is Diplomacy Between the U.S. and North Korea Possible in 2024?

4. U.S. calls on N. Korea to refrain from 'provocative' actions after claimed underwater nuclear weapons system test

5. EXPLAINED: Is North Korea Preparing for War?

6. 'Beyond Utopia' sheds light on NK defectors' quest for freedom

7. North Korea Tests New Solid IRBM With MaRV Payload

8. Relitigating the Past: How to Overcome Recent Court Cases and Strengthen the Japan-South Korea Relationship

9. Heard in Davos: What we learned from the WEF in 2024

10. Exclusive: Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen, sources say

11. Nuclear Consultative Group: What should be done in 2024?

12. ‘If I don’t have a dream, what on Earth is the point of living?’