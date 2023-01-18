1/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 16, 6.00 pm EST - The three hundred and twenty-seventh day of the russian large-scale invasion.

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 17, 2023

3. Western Aid to Ukraine Is Still Not Enough

4. SOCOM Soliciting Info on Planned Revamp of Data Management, C2I Software Infrastructure

5. TSA finds undeclared 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage at Texas airport

6. Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash

7. Kissinger Sheds Resistance to Ukraine Joining NATO

8. As 2 of the ‘MARSOC 3’ go on trial for homicide, the 3rd gets immunity

9. The Sanctions on Russia Are Working

10. Russia’s Crime and Punishment

11. Progressives Are Beating Populists Yet Again, But Don’t Celebrate

12. Air Force, Marine Generals Seen as Top Picks for Joint Chiefs Job

13. Are You a Strategist or an Operator?

14. Estonia buys 12 more howitzers amid ‘lessons from Ukraine’ (from Korea)

15. Army Special Operators Seek to Reduce Suicide with ‘Bottom-Led’ Approach

16. World leaders should press Switzerland on arms deliveries to Ukraine

17. Ian Bremmer on How Putin, Xi, and Elon Musk Are Alike

18. Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

19. As champion of force-on-force training with US Marines, Japanese colonel paid ‘political’ price

20. Former commander in Russia’s Wagner Group seeking asylum, Norway says

21. Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by Philippine court of tax evasion

22. Operation Allies Welcome: Lessons from a DSCA Mission

23. We Need Clear Communication Over What's Happening in Japan

24. Frank Sobchak Joins MWI as Chair of Irregular Warfare Studies

25. 'Night Stalkers' Stole a Soviet Mi-25 Hind D from Right Under Gaddafi's Nose



Korean News Content:

1. US troops intercept drone flying near THAAD base in South Korea

2. Military resumes search for drone after its flight near THAAD base

4. Austin to visit South Korea, Philippines amid elevated concerns about China, North Korea in Indo-Pacific region

5. Stryker soldiers train alongside South Korean army’s new innovation brigade

6. Spy agency, police raid labor group over alleged anti-communist law violations

7. South Korean Court Imprisons a Vietnam War Veteran and Retired ROK Army Colonel for Saying North Korea Was Involved in the Gwangju Uprising in May 1980

8. South Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy: Quest for Clarity and Global Leadership

9. Chongryon: The only way North Korea talks to Japan

10. Commentary: Lessons in preparing for war on the Korean peninsula

11. Russia desperate for Iran, North Korea help with missiles, drones: U.S.

12. “If the problem becomes more serious”: South Korea talks going nuclear