11/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. Why Americans Voted for Trump Konstantin Kisin, X
2. Railroading Russia Through Unconventional Warfare | Opinion
3. Voters to Elites: Do You See Me Now?
4. China says it respects America's choice, congratulates Trump
5. Trump is Eyeing Iran Hawk Brian Hook as First Foreign Policy Pick
6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 6, 2024
7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 6, 2024
8. Trump admin will bring 'uncertainty,' opportunities for defense industry: Analysts
9. The Low Fertility Fallacy
10. Russian Drone Jockeys Hunt Front-Line Shop Clerks and Repairmen in Ukraine
11. Trump’s Win Signals More Confrontation With Beijing
12. Allies Fret Over Trump Presidency as Authoritarian Axis Challenges U.S.-Led Order
13. Next-Generation Decoys for the Marine Corps
14. Ukrainian drones strike Russian fleet's Caspian hideout
15. What the Army learned from its first all-digital ground vehicle design
16. What does Trump's win mean for the world? by Sir Lawrence Freedman
17. No, the Problem Isn’t the Voters
18. Pace of war shortens EU-based training for Ukrainian troops
19. What Trump’s win means for the federal workforce
20. China backing off when Philippine forces patrol with allies, says Navy official
21. What Trump’s Win Means for U.S. Foreign Policy
22. The Chinese Military Is Weaponizing Facebook's Open Source AI
23. Trump and the Future of American Power
24. How Ukraine Became a World War
Korean News Content:
1. NORTH KOREA: RUMORS OF WAR-FIGHTING: (interview with John Batchrlor and Gordon Chang)
2. S. Korea sends its top envoy to U.S. to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
3. N. Korea silent on Trump's presidential victory
4. 'America First' Trumponomics feared to dent S. Korean exports, heighten market uncertainties
5. N Korea-Russia in suspected missile tech for troops quid pro quo
7. Ex-USFK commanders visit Hanwha
8. S. Korea eyes Yoon, Trump's meeting before Trump's inauguration: official
9. Taekwondo body chief says Trump promised to address Congress in taekwondo uniform
10.Unification ministry pledges efforts to improve N.K. human rights under 2nd Trump term
11. FM Cho vows close communication with Trump's side for deeper ties with U.S.
12. Seoul shares close tad higher amid Trump policy uncertainties
14. What Donald Trump's victory means for North Korea
15. Trump voices concern about North Korean ‘provocations’ in phone call with Yoon
16. Editorial: What Trump's return means for South Korea
17. Criticism of Kim's sister leads to arrests, disappearances in Haeju
18. N. Korea's anti-socialist watchdog faces internal probe over currency control failures
20. South Korean facilities attacked by Russian hackers over plan to track North’s troops
