11/7/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. ‘A Daily Cloud of Suffering’: A Crackdown in China Is Felt Abroad

2. How the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Aims to Affect Americans’ Lives

3. Climate Change Denial Is Morphing into a More Dangerous Form of Misinformation

4. Climate shuffles superpowers

5. US, China race walking towards a Taiwan war

6. The Pentagon’s 2021 China Military Power Report: My Summary

7. Biden’s foreign policy undercut by domestic weakness

8. Alleged Jan. 6 Rioter Tries to Sell Home on Zillow, Inadvertently Reveals Cache of Explosives: FBI

9. Special Operations Success Hinges on People, Partnerships

10. Op-Ed: Special forces roles ‘in doubt for the future’? – Guess again.

11. Clemency Request for Guantanamo Inmate 'Enlightening,' Hambali's Lawyer Says

12. China slams US curbs on visiting scholars from military-linked institutions

13. People Worldwide Name US as a Major Threat to World Peace. Here's Why.

14. US court convicts Chinese intelligence agent of spying

15. From Nicaraguan revolutionaries to US embassy informants: How Washington recruited ex-Sandinistas like Dora María Téllez and her MRS party

16. A Veterans Day letter to President Joe Biden

17. Will COP26 Solve Anything?

18. Reflection on Failure By Major Matthew Tweedy, USMC

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. diplomat coordinating to arrange talks with presidential candidates in Seoul: sources

2. N. Korea holds artillery fire competition: state media

3. Why US is sitting on appointing ambassador to Seoul

4. Phenomenon of learning Korean

5. VANK urges UN to add 'East Sea' on its map

6. A last security option (South Korea)

7. Nuclear niceties (ROK nuclear energy)

8. Pirate attacks on S. Korean ships down amid anti-piracy efforts off western Africa

9. N. Korea's ambassador to China holds talks with Chinese assistant FM

10. Military to fly 20,000 liters of urea to Korea this week

11. Conservation groups look to save flora and fauna in DMZ

12. S. Korea to expand high-level communication with U.S. on chip supply chain cooperation: gov't

13. North Korea’s “Anti-Capitalist” Crackdown: Old Roots but New Vigor

14. Fighting North Korean Human Rights Abuses

