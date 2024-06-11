11/6/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. China Hack Enabled Vast Spying on U.S. Officials, Likely Ensnaring Thousands of Contacts

2. Politicians Aren’t What Make America Great

3. Netanyahu ousts defense minister, a political rival and fierce war critic

4. Whether Harris or Trump wins, Americans must unite to confront the enemies abroad

5. Many Ways to Fail: The Costs to China of an Unsuccessful Taiwan Invasion

6. Everyone in Congress Is Obsessed with This Book About the Post-Civil War Era

7. FBI reports new hoax videos, after warnings that Russia is trying to undermine election

8. As Middle East crisis grinds on, Pentagon shows signs of strain

9. After 20 years, memories of Fallujah linger for veterans still coming to terms with Iraq War

10. Inside China’s cognitive warfare strategy

11. America’s Friends and Foes Brace for a New World Under Trump

12. US Airborne Rangers parachute in to seize a Pacific airbase, preparing for war with China

13. Pictures: How Ukraine’s New Tank Armor is Changing Drone Warfare

14. Anti-Strategy in Ukraine: Loose Threads, Critical Asymmetry, and Gaping Holes

15. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 5, 2024

16. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 5, 2024

17. Collaboration in Conflict: Interagency Cooperation Lessons from Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

18. Necropolitics in Modern Warfare: Understanding Paramilitary Violence in Ukraine

19. How Trump Will Change the World

20. America’s Era of Violent Populism

21. Why She Lost

22. Trump Wins the Election and a Second Chance



Korean News Content:

1. North Korean Troops in Ukraine: The Final Blow to Korean Reunification?

2. Comparing Trust, Respect, and Communication Between the North Korea–Russia and South Korea–U.S. Alliances32. DoD can't confirm whether North Korean troops in Russia are 'gorging on pornography'

3. US approves sale of four E-7 early-warning planes to South Korea

4. HISTORICAL FACTORS THAT HAVE LED TO THE RAMPANT CORRUPTION IN NORTH KOREA

5. Analysis: South Korea's public distrust of U.S. grows amid spying allegations

6. Umerov confirms first battles between Ukrainian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast

7. Ukraine Attacking North Korean Troops in Kursk – What We Know

8. Presidential office says N. Korean troops in Russia have not yet engaged in full-fledged combat against Ukraine

9. S. Korea stages live-fire missile interception drills after N.K. missile launches

10. Websites of defense, environment ministries hit by cyberattack

11. Trump wins U.S. presidential election, foreshadows policy shift

12. N.K. leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer

13. Trump likely to reshape U.S. policy on alliance, N. Korea under 'America First' credo: experts

14. Andy Kim wins Senate race, becomes 1st Korean American senator

15. North Korean miners defy order for mutual criticism sessions

16. News of North Korean military's Russia deployment spreads from border to interior

17. North Korea launches military-wide ideological campaign

