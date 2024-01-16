1/16/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. A Guide for Measuring Resiliency

2. Why the United States Had to Strike Yemen by Joseph L. Votel

3. Four retired Marine generals on how to rebuild America’s crisis response force

4. The Decatur Option (countering anti-ship attacks)

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 15, 2024

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, January 15, 2024

7. Female Hamas Hostage Who Pleaded for Life on Bike Is Forced to Reveal Fate of 2 Fellow Israeli Captives in Sick Video

8. Iran 'Escalates' Middle East Tensions With Ballistic Missile Attack Near US Consulate in Iraq

9. Austin released from hospital after cancer surgery complications

10. Russia losses 2 aircraft, 30 artillery systems and 1,110 soldiers in one day

11. Hamas fights with a patchwork of weapons built by Iran, China, Russia and North Korea

12. U.S. forces recovered Iranian warheads in Navy SEAL mission gone awry

13. Operational Art Reborn – Part Two

14. Deterring War without Threatening War: Rehabilitating the West’s Risk-averse Approach to Deterrence

15. Pentagon’s industrial strategy describes the problem, not the solution

16. The Houthis Have Backed Iran Into a Corner

17. The Military’s Insistence on Owning Commercial Intellectual Property is Limiting Innovation

18. Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear StabilityArtificial Intelligence and Nuclear Stability

19. Trust But Verify: US Troops, Artificial Intelligence, and an Uneasy Partnership

20. The Humiliation of Davos Man

Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader calls for defining S. Korea as 'No. 1 hostile country' in constitution

2. Putin to meet N. Korean foreign minister later Tuesday: Kremlin

3. Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks this week

4. S. Korea to provide additional US$8 mln worth of humanitarian aid to civilians in Israel-Hamas war

5. N. Korea continues to operate nine re-education camps throughout the country

6. Editorial : Former President Moon believed in N. Korea’s ‘GP disablement’ without proper verification

7. Yoon presents letters of appointment to FM, spy chief

8. Korea, US agree on early launch of negotiations for defense cost sharing: sources

9. North Korea: Short On Food But Arms Aplenty – OpEd

10. Planning: 6 relay interviews with representatives of the Asian community in the Washington area

13. Samsung to build all-AI, no-human chip factories

14. North Korea Says It Is No Longer Interested in Reunifying With the South

15. Kim Jong Un Has a New Enemy No. 1—and It Isn’t the U.S.