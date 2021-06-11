11/6/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | It’s Getting Dire in Afghanistan. Biden Can’t Walk Away.

2. FAST THINKING: China’s stunning military buildup

3. Xi Is Running Out of Time

4. The U.S. Navy Needs Its Own Bonds to Be Ready for China

5. Tech Advantage Critical to Prevail in Strategic Competition With China, DOD Official Says

6. White House Appoints 2021-2022 Class of White House Fellows

7. Official Says DOD Is Focused on Threats From State Actors, Terrorists

8. State Dept. names new team to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response

9. ANDREW YANG: News outlets like CNN and Fox News are only making America's problems worse.

10. Plan to Draft Women is Uniting Unlikely Political Allies

11. FDD | China Consolidates Rare Earth Supply Chain

12. The Taliban’s Man in Washington

13. Opinion | President Biden, don’t help our adversaries break NATO

14. FDD | Turkish Streamers Colluded With Iran-Based Money Launderers: Amazon Subsidiary Twitch Should Take Action

15. American Defense Policy After Twenty Years of War by Jim Webb

16. FBI believes U.S. faces equal threats from domestic extremists and Islamic State -official

17. New Tech Will Erode Nuclear Deterrence. The US Must Adapt

18. Taiwan establishes task force against China’s election-meddling deepfakes

19. 'Absolute totalitarianism': China's Xi aims to cement authority and moral legitimacy

20. Joint Chiefs’ Information Officer: US is Behind On Information Warfare. AI Can Help



Korean News Content:

1. Another bad harvest in hungry North Korea underscores root cause of food crisis

2. 42% of North Korea's population was malnourished between 2018-20, FAO report says

3. Eighteen Months After COVID-19, North Korea Hints at Opening Border

4. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Sex Trafficking of Underage Girls Spreads, Including 'Aid Relationships.' Authorities issued strict orders to eradicate it.

5. S.Korean drivers panic buy urea after China tightens supply

6. America’s diplomatic approach with North Korea is flawed. It’s time to change tack

7. Dallas Theater Center comedy enrolls Kim Jong Un at boarding school in ‘stinky cheese’ Switzerland