11/6/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Opinion | It’s Getting Dire in Afghanistan. Biden Can’t Walk Away.
2. FAST THINKING: China’s stunning military buildup
3. Xi Is Running Out of Time
4. The U.S. Navy Needs Its Own Bonds to Be Ready for China
5. Tech Advantage Critical to Prevail in Strategic Competition With China, DOD Official Says
6. White House Appoints 2021-2022 Class of White House Fellows
7. Official Says DOD Is Focused on Threats From State Actors, Terrorists
8. State Dept. names new team to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response
9. ANDREW YANG: News outlets like CNN and Fox News are only making America's problems worse.
10. Plan to Draft Women is Uniting Unlikely Political Allies
11. FDD | China Consolidates Rare Earth Supply Chain
12. The Taliban’s Man in Washington
13. Opinion | President Biden, don’t help our adversaries break NATO
14. FDD | Turkish Streamers Colluded With Iran-Based Money Launderers: Amazon Subsidiary Twitch Should Take Action
15. American Defense Policy After Twenty Years of War by Jim Webb
16. FBI believes U.S. faces equal threats from domestic extremists and Islamic State -official
17. New Tech Will Erode Nuclear Deterrence. The US Must Adapt
18. Taiwan establishes task force against China’s election-meddling deepfakes
19. 'Absolute totalitarianism': China's Xi aims to cement authority and moral legitimacy
20. Joint Chiefs’ Information Officer: US is Behind On Information Warfare. AI Can Help
Korean News Content:
1. Another bad harvest in hungry North Korea underscores root cause of food crisis
2. 42% of North Korea's population was malnourished between 2018-20, FAO report says
3. Eighteen Months After COVID-19, North Korea Hints at Opening Border
4. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Sex Trafficking of Underage Girls Spreads, Including 'Aid Relationships.' Authorities issued strict orders to eradicate it.
5. S.Korean drivers panic buy urea after China tightens supply
6. America’s diplomatic approach with North Korea is flawed. It’s time to change tack
7. Dallas Theater Center comedy enrolls Kim Jong Un at boarding school in ‘stinky cheese’ Switzerland