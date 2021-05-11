11/5/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Milley: US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China

2. Thousands of intel officers refusing vaccine risk dismissal

3. How the U.S. Drone Warfare Program Evolved Over Two Decades

4. Likely Drone Attack On U.S. Power Grid Revealed In New Intelligence Report

5. Marine Corps Rejects Reports That It ‘Surrendered’ To British Forces During Exercise

6. China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

7. FDD | American NGOs Rally Behind Groups Accused by Israel of Terrorism

8. FDD | How Hezbollah’s hold destroyed Lebanon’s relationship with Saudi Arabia

9. China’s Xi Jinping, preparing for a third term, shuts the door on the past

10. Taiwan Won’t Capitulate to China

11. Humans and Hardware: How Special Operations Can Pioneer Wearable Technology

12. U.S. Policy Toward Myanmar’s Military Junta

13. Special Operations Forces and Great Power Competition

14. China has debated attacking Taiwan-controlled islands, Taiwan official says

15. The Small Pacifist Party That Could Shape Japan’s Future

16. State Department: Thousands of U.S. Residents Still Stuck in Afghanistan

17. Nakasone: Cold War-style deterrence 'does not comport to cyberspace'

18. Why won't Biden save the Afghan commandos?



Korean News Content:

1. CFC chief LaCamera calls S.Korea-U.S. combined forces 'most lethal, ready'

2. Senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy to visit Seoul from Nov. 10-12

3. Seoul vows close communications with UNSC following N.K. sanctions relief proposal

4. Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

5. Four out of 10 N. Koreans undernourished: FAO

6. Air force plane to help enforce sanctions on North Korea

7. North Korea can produce more uranium than current rate, report says

8. As North Korea’s economy flounders, hints of easing isolation

9. Over two-thirds of South Koreans back U.S. alliance, up from less than half under Trump

10. Canadian brands sold clothing from factory suspected of secretly using North Korean forced labour

11. South Korea’s Approach to the Metaverse

12. On North Korea, America Refuses to Admit the Obvious

13. In July, Central Committee ordered stockpiling of goods to prepare for "protracted quarantine efforts" by late October

14. North Korea still adheres to airtight quarantine measures despite opening in South

15. As winter looms, reports of starvation in North Korea

16. U.S. remains committed to U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: State Dept.