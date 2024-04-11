11/4/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Iranian Hostage Crisis

2. Biden’s Biggest Foreign Policy Legacy Will Be in Economic Warfare

3. Putin's Nightmare: Russian Soldiers and Civilians are Turning on the Ukraine War

4. Opinion North Korean troops fighting Ukraine marks a dangerous new escalation

5. Trump vs. Harris: Ukraine’s Future Could Depend on America’s 2024 Election by Ben Hodges and Peter Zwack

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 3, 2024

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 3, 2024

8. The Nerdy Gamers Who Became Ukraine’s Deadliest Drone Pilots

9. Professors Are Uniquely Powerful. That May Be Changing.

10. Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza as Netanyahu visits northern border

11. As America votes for new president, what are the 3 Cs and 3 Ts that will define Sino-US ties?

12. How Donald Trump winning would impact China, Russia, Iran and North Korea

13. Chinese Logistics Operators Are Getting Into U.S. Warehousing

14. Israel says it carried out ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen connected to Iran

15. An Indonesian Tribe’s Language Gets an Alphabet: Korea’s

16. Disinformation remains major campaign concern as US election nears

17. Adapting for Agility: How Flexible Funding in Defense Addresses Emerging Threats

18. ‘Every single American’ a target of election interference, former DHS official says

19. Pentagon Blind to Troop Woes in Areas Across US with Limited Housing Options, Report Finds

20. Staff Jobs and Officer Education: An Army Ghost Story

21. Fighters and bombers are what America needs to win — not quadcopters

22. “I Want to Live”: Psychological Warfare for the Modern Era

23. The Perfect Has Become the Enemy of the Good in Ukraine

24. The Best NATO Is a Dormant NATO

25. The Voyage of the Meishan and Xiushan: China’s Template for a Blue-Water Coast Guard

Korean News Content:

1. North Korean Special Forces in Russia’s War on Ukraine: A Game-Changer?

2. Thinking the unthinkable: the collapse of the South Korea-U.S. alliance

4. Harris, in Demarche in South Korean Press, Aims To Put Trump on the Spot Over His ‘Love’ of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

5. Ahead of election, America's N. Korea policy direction comes into focus

7. Russian tanks left North Korean soldiers behind, unable to keep up with the situation

8. Yoon calls for thorough countermeasures against 'illegal' N. Korea-Russia military cooperation

9. S. Korea, U.N. host joint disarmament conference for foreign diplomats

10. N. Korea presumed to change name of think tank dealing with affairs with S. Korea

11. S. Korea, U.S. sign defense cost-sharing deal ahead of U.S. elections

12. 1st N. Korean troops come under Ukrainian attack in Kursk: Ukraine official

13. Yoon says N. Korea's troop deployment to Russia 'dangerous and unprecedented'

14. S. Korean delegation to Ukraine to return home as early as Monday

16. Two-thirds of Koreans oppose sending weapons to Ukraine, poll suggests

17. Experts discuss how to financially prepare for unified Korea

18. N. Korea raises earthen mounds to block severed inter-Korean roads: S. Korean military

19. North Korean white paper says South Korea's president has raised risk of nuclear war

20. Coffee with a view of… North Korea? Starbucks eyes border observatory opening.