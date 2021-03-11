11/3/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker:October 7, 2021-November 2, 2021

2. Needed: A Military Strategy for China

3. Opinion | When It Comes to China, Don’t Call It a ‘Cold War’

4. Shutting Down Historical Debate, China Makes It a Crime to Mock Heroes

5. Military Grants Few Vaccine Exemptions as Deadlines Loom

6. The Most Dangerous Global Flashpoints

7. Why hundreds of QAnon supporters showed up in Dallas, expecting JFK Jr.'s return

8. Extending that 'Loving Feeling' (Maritime Strategy) by Frank Hoffman

9. SOCOM Head On Global Terrorism: 'I Think It's Spread'

10. From Little Green Men to Little Blue Helmets: Imagining the Future of Russian Aggression—and What to Do About It

11. MWI Podcast: On Resistance

12. US probe of undersea sub collision raises doubts

13. White House creates new national strategy for preventing veteran suicide

14. Biden administration considers adjusting rationale for U.S. nuclear arsenal

15. Nuclear arms hawks give bureaucratic mauling to Biden vow to curb arsenal

16. ‘Nine Eyes’? Bill Would Look at Adding Four Countries to Intel-Sharing Pact

17. U.S. Marines training Taiwan elite troops in Guam

18. Bulls, Bears, and Trolls: Social Media Influence Operations and Financial Market Risk

19. Why the promise of nuclear fusion is no longer a pipe dream

20. The Defense Policy Bill Is Late Again. This Year, the GOP Is Blaming Democrats

21. Yes, It Was An 'Evil Empire'



Korean News Content:

1. Biden Foreign Policy Tracker: Korea

2. From BTS to ‘Squid Game’: How South Korea Became a Cultural Juggernaut

3. China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

4. North Korea may launch space rocket next year: expert

5. Senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy to visit Seoul next week

6. N.Korea Shows up at UN Climate Conference

7. Chinese public security officials carry out surprise searches of female North Korean defectors' homes

8. N. Korean workers in China are making clothes for South Korea

9. North Korea seeks to boost education with toy-like robots

10. Moon's ideological thinking of North Korea

11. Seoul-Tokyo business leaders seek to expand economic exchanges

12. S. Korea pledges to annually cut greenhouse gases by 4.17%

13.North Korea’s Long-term Prison-Labor Facility Kyo-hwa-so No. 3 T'osŏng-ni, Sinŭiju-si, P’yŏngbuk

14. North Korea and China restart rail freight, ending pandemic trade ban

15. ＜Interview with a single mother＞ Young women who avoid marriage is on the rise. (north Korea)