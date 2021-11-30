11/30/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. 2021 Army-Navy Uniform: The U.S. Army Special Forces Command

2. Pentagon’s military presence review done, but details lacking on new deployments, troop plus-ups or home-port shifts

3. Pentagon Plans to Improve Bases in Guam and Australia to Confront China

4. China's biggest movie is about how a US Marine division held off 12 Chinese divisions

5. CIA releases detailed report about what it was like to give Trump infrequent 'presidential daily briefing'

6. Inside the Data-Driven Operation that Moved Afghan Refugees from Dulles to Safe Havens

7. DoD Concludes 2021 Global Posture Review

8. Analysis | Victory over pandemic may look like victory in War on Terror: Vague

9. Turkey is Collateral Damage in Erdoğan’s Hostage Diplomacy

10. The Human Cost of War: My Own Failure and Our Military’s Mental Health Crisis

11. Why China’s elite tread a perilous path

12. MI6 boss warns of China 'debt traps and data traps'

13. Taliban kill, abduct dozens of ex-officers: rights group

14. Brian Cox on: “Congress Must Make Informed Decisions to Prevent Risk of Systemic Military Justice Failure”

15. The Uncomfortable Reality of the U.S. Army’s Role in a War Over Taiwan

16. Four-star to review 2019 Syria strike that killed dozens of civilians

17. Former Trump Pentagon chief sues to publish material in memoir

18. Afghanistan's women leaders persist despite exile — the US must follow their lead

19. The Brain Is a Battlespace

20. One among most wanted Abu Sayyaf members, 3 others surrender in Sulu

Korean News Content:



1. The Shocking Life of a North Korean Female Soldier: The Reality of North Korea!

3. Biden Approves Global Posture Review Recommendations

4. U.S. global posture review calls for allies' cooperation to counter N.K., China threats

5. N. Korea slams AUKUS as U.S. 'tool for war' threatening world security

6. Food aid to North Korea leads to starvation | Opinion

7. What Does US Want From South Korea’s Presidential Election?

8. South Korea and America Must Look Beyond Pyongyang

9. Pentagon calls for enhancing alliance to deter China, NK in review

10. U.S. affirms nuclear umbrella over South Korea

11. 'Little America in Korea': Yongsan US Army homes open up to Korean public

12. S. Korea approves civic groups' applications for N. Korea aid: official

13. Kim Jong Un gives new authority to sister Kim Yo Jong to inspect military logistics

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Malignant Influenza Outbreak in North Korea: "Could it be coronavirus?"

