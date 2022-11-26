11/26/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes

2. Taiwan votes in local elections billed as message for China and the world

3. Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party likely to face defeat at local elections: Observers

4. U.S. Expands Bans of Chinese Security Cameras, Network Equipment

5. Is there a difference between TikTok in the U.S. and China? A social media analyst compares it to opium and spinach

6. Ex-US Marine General Among Russia's Wagner Mercenaries: Founder

7. 9DASHLINE — The US-Japan Alliance and Europe: Furthering the existing web of trilaterals and minilaterals

8. China intensifies disinformation, cyberattacks on Taiwan: report

9. To fight West’s ‘hybrid warfare’, Russia to ban ‘LGBT propaganda’

10. Russia Creates Disinformation Militia on Social Media - Diálogo Américas

11. Artillery Is Breaking in Ukraine. It’s Becoming a Problem for the Pentagon.

12. The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine

13. Top Polish general: No need for Ukrainian forces to change tactics near border

14. IPhone city clashes reviving ‘zero-Covid’ fears

15. The CIA is looking for Russians who are 'disgusted' with the Ukraine war to recruit as spies

16. Andor: Star Wars Recreates the Battle of Algiers (And It Works)

17. US to supply Thailand, Philippines with modular nuclear reactors

18. Riots serve an unexpected lesson in the Pacific

19. ‘The Peacemaker’ Review: Ronald Reagan’s Cold War

20. Thailand’s Navy Chief Says Country Could Cancel Chinese Sub Contract

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s U.N. Protectors

2. Blame North Korea and China if South Korea Builds Nuclear Weapons

3. Xi says he attaches great importance to China-N. Korea ties in letter to Kim: KCNA

4. USFK to host regional U.S. Space Force command amid rising N. Korean ICBM threats

5. South Korea contemplates joining the Quad

6. North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong Slams Sanctions Measures

7. Rude threat (Kim Yo Jong - North Korea)

8. Would North Korea accept a female successor?

9. Miracle On The Han River: How South Korea Turned From A Backward Country Into An Economic Giant Of Asia

10. South Korea clings to North’s denuclearization, despite dwindling chances

11. Review | ‘Devotion’: Korean War aviator drama is slow to take off

12. Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons

13. South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies