11/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 24, 2023
2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 24, 2023
3. There’s a big reason Biden is losing younger voters: Israel-Palestine
4. Disinformation campaigns are undermining democracy. Here’s how we can fight back
5. The frantic CIA, Mossad, Qatar, and Egypt efforts behind the Hamas-Israel truce deal
6. Happy but wary, displaced Palestinians try to head home to north Gaza
7. Russian and Chinese executives discuss Russia-Crimea tunnel project
8. ‘Zoom fatigue’ may take toll on the brain and the heart, researchers say
9. Opinion : In softening on China, West might be trying to avoid a nuclear arms race
10. China Isn’t Backing Off Taiwan
11. Pentagon turns to press flacks and academics to help fight information wars
12. Gaza Civilians, Under Israeli Barrage, Are Being Killed at Historic Pace
13. Surviving Winter in a Decimated Ukrainian Village
14. Two Years With America’s Elite Firefighters
15. Beijing hospitals overwhelmed with post-Covid surge in respiratory illnesses among children
16. Russian Propaganda Presents Fringe Views in US as Mainstream
17. Zelenskiy names 'three victories' Ukraine needs on international front
18. Why Netanyahu finally agreed to a hostage deal
19. China Holds Military Drills Near Myanmar Border After Convoy Fire
20. Israel-Hamas war: How quickly can Hamas recover from Gaza defeat?
21. Misunderstanding bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to Americans”
22. One year after UN Xinjiang report release, pressure on China at the UN remains steady
23. UN and Women’s Groups Ignore or Deny the Systematic Rape of Israeli Women by Hamas
24.Can US focus on Asia-Pacific while distracted by Ukraine, Middle East
25. US flexes muscles with ally in waters claimed by China
26. Alan Dershowitz: The Hamas PR Machine Is Ignoring Some Inconvenient Truths
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of 'major target regions' in S. Korea
2. How a North Korean Soccer Prodigy Vanished, and Re-emerged
3. Kim Jong Un’s comeback
4. N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of U.S. aircraft carrier in S. Korea, Hawaii, other 'major target regions'
5. Yoon appoints new JCS chief
6. FM Park says plans for trilateral summit with China, Japan to take form at ministers' talks
7. U.S. diplomat to visit S. Korea, Indonesia next week for talks on democracy, human rights
8. N. Korea's Malligyong-1 reportedly incorporates smuggled components
9. North Korea warns of stronger armed forces on border
10. South Korea does not need nuclear subs
11. North Korean spy satellite team attend banquet with Kim Jong-un and daughter Ju Ae | North Korea
12. North Korea’s Kim says spy satellite launch was exercise of right to self-defense
13. Korea aims to make deeper foray into global defense market
14. Russian state TV hints at arming North Korea