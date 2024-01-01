1/1/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. The Lands Ukraine Must Liberate
2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 31, 2023
3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 31, 2023
4. Israel Plans to Withdraw Some Troops From Gaza
5. Half of Gazans Are at Risk of Starving, U.N. Warns
6. The U.S. and Israel: An Embrace Shows Signs of Strain After Oct. 7
7. China’s Xi Is Resurrecting Mao’s ‘Continuous Revolution’ With a Twist
8. China's military purge deepens
9. U.S. oil production hit a record under Biden. He seldom mentions it.
10. Liberals say the country has moved to the right; conservatives say it's moved to the left
11. Xi Jinping rings in 2024 with rare admission that China’s economy is in trouble
12. Homicides in U.S. set to drop by record numbers this year
13. Why Gaza Matters
14. New Spin on a Revolving Door: Pentagon Officials Turned Venture Capitalists
15. America’s rising rates and neo-protectionism
16. Israeli Army Discovers 'Massive' Amount of Chinese-Made Weapons in Gaza: Report
17. The Elon Musk industrial complex
18. Analysis: Perception vs. Reality – Russia Is Losing, Not Winning
Korean News Content:
1. north Korea: Talking Points on Private Foreign Investment and Special Economic Zones
2. Full text of Yoon's New Year address
3. Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un's Congratulatory Speech
4. Kim Jong Un and Xi Xinping exchange New Year's messages
5. [New Year Planning] 1. The path forward for the US-Korea alliance “Expanding global cooperation based on security”
6. S. Korea vows responsibility as elected UNSC member as 2-year term begins
7. N. Korea begins discussions on dismantling agencies handling inter-Korean affairs
8. Kim Jong Un’s 2024 Wish List: More Nuclear Bombs, Spy-Satellite Launches
9. S. Korea's economy forecast to grow 2 pct next year.
10. Small tsunamis hit S. Korea after earthquake in Japan
11. Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. will complete strengthened extended deterrence regime in first half of 2024
12. N.K. leader says Korean Peninsula inching closer to armed conflict
13. When Dealing with North Korea, Go Big or Go Home
14. Kim Tells Army To 'Annihilate' S. Korea, US If They Initiate Conflict
15. South Korea staging ‘decapitation drills’ for possible assassination of Kim Jong Un