1/1/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Lands Ukraine Must Liberate

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 31, 2023

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 31, 2023

4. Israel Plans to Withdraw Some Troops From Gaza

5. Half of Gazans Are at Risk of Starving, U.N. Warns

6. The U.S. and Israel: An Embrace Shows Signs of Strain After Oct. 7

7. China’s Xi Is Resurrecting Mao’s ‘Continuous Revolution’ With a Twist

8. China's military purge deepens

9. U.S. oil production hit a record under Biden. He seldom mentions it.

10. Liberals say the country has moved to the right; conservatives say it's moved to the left

11. Xi Jinping rings in 2024 with rare admission that China’s economy is in trouble

12. Homicides in U.S. set to drop by record numbers this year

13. Why Gaza Matters

14. New Spin on a Revolving Door: Pentagon Officials Turned Venture Capitalists

15. America’s rising rates and neo-protectionism

16. Israeli Army Discovers 'Massive' Amount of Chinese-Made Weapons in Gaza: Report

17. The Elon Musk industrial complex

18. Analysis: Perception vs. Reality – Russia Is Losing, Not Winning

Korean News Content:

1. north Korea: Talking Points on Private Foreign Investment and Special Economic Zones

2. Full text of Yoon's New Year address

3. Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un's Congratulatory Speech

4. Kim Jong Un and Xi Xinping exchange New Year's messages

5. [New Year Planning] 1. The path forward for the US-Korea alliance “Expanding global cooperation based on security”

6. S. Korea vows responsibility as elected UNSC member as 2-year term begins

7. N. Korea begins discussions on dismantling agencies handling inter-Korean affairs

8. Kim Jong Un’s 2024 Wish List: More Nuclear Bombs, Spy-Satellite Launches

9. S. Korea's economy forecast to grow 2 pct next year.

10. Small tsunamis hit S. Korea after earthquake in Japan

11. Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. will complete strengthened extended deterrence regime in first half of 2024

12. N.K. leader says Korean Peninsula inching closer to armed conflict

13. When Dealing with North Korea, Go Big or Go Home

14. Kim Tells Army To 'Annihilate' S. Korea, US If They Initiate Conflict

15. South Korea staging ‘decapitation drills’ for possible assassination of Kim Jong Un