11/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. With job cuts and drug tests, the Pentagon hopes to prepare its special-ops forces for a new era of warfare

2. Meet the Iranian-born Biden military aide reportedly under investigation for major influence campaign: ‘Clear and present danger’

3. War and Thanksgiving - War on the Rocks

4. Uncovering the Hidden Logic of War: Data and the Meso-Level of Armed Conflict

5. US Navy: ‘Non-kinetic effects’ will likely decide the next war

6. There’s only one way forward in Gaza by Carl Bildt

7. AI For Five Eyes? New bill pushes AI collaboration with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand

8. “Changes Unseen in a Century”: Seeking American Partnership in US Decline

9. China Tried Using Economic Ties to Bring Taiwan Closer. It Isn’t Working.

10. The Hostage Deal Means Israel Is Fighting the Clock

11. What we know about the hostages set for release in the Israel-Hamas deal

12. Fiery car wreck at U.S.-Canada border prompts massive response

13. Fox News Forced to Walk Back ‘Terrorist Attack’ Claim at Rainbow Bridge

14. The Chinese Communist Party's Theory of Hybrid Warfare

15. America and China Are Not Yet in a Cold War

16. An Asia hand's argument for putting Ukraine first

17. There Shall Be None to Make Him Afraid By Eliot A. Cohen

18. Preparing for a Russia-Ukraine stalemate

19. Is Myanmar’s embattled regime using chemical weapons?

20. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 22, 2023

21. Iran Update, November 22, 2023



Korean News Content:

1. Tim Peters, Seoul-based American pastor, works to aid defectors from North Korean regime

2. S. Korea, Britain sign ‘Downing Street Accord,’ raise security, economic ties to highest level

3. N Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy weapons to border

4. Defense chief says partial suspension of 2018 military agreement ‘minimum defensive measure’

5. N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord

6. North Korea, Defying Warnings, Launches a Spy Satellite, Posing a Dilemma for Seoul and Washington

7. North Korea claims to have put spy satellite into orbit. Analysts say that could make its military stronger

8. New North Korean try at launching military satellite rattles a tense region

9. NIS says Russia's help was behind N. Korea's successful satellite launch

10. NK likely to restore guard posts at DMZ after ditching military agreement

11. Fighting fire with fire (north and South Korea)

12. Seoul-Warsaw axis

13. IAEA chief notes 'strong' water release from N. Korea's Yongbyon nuclear reactor

14. N Korea sends rocket data to Russia for advice: spy agency

15. Along the Koreas’ Dangerous Border, the Guardrails Are Now Down

16. China Ignores North Korea’s Provocations at Its Own Risk

17. S Korea and Boeing to counter N Korea's drone threat