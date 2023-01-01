1/1/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.



National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine Rings In New Year With Hopes of Russia’s Defeat

2. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN December 30, 4.30 pm EST The three hundred and tenth day of the russian large-scale invasion.

3. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 31

4. Full Text: 2023 New Year Address by President Xi Jinping

5. Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

6. Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine Triggers 'Soul-Searching' At Western Universities As Scholars Rethink Russian Studies

7. Joint Forces and Integrated Deterrence: Rebalancing China in the Western Pacific

8. Resilience and Resistance in Ukraine

9. Second Russian Defense Sector Bigwig Dies in Two Days

10. Ukraine War: Why The Optimists May Be Correct – Analysis

11. China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

12. Covid Is China’s Price for Rejoining Humanity

13. Forced to fight your own people: How Russia is weaponizing passports

14. Zelenskyy Condemns Russia's New Year's Attacks

15. U.S. Pours Money Into Chips, but Even Soaring Spending Has Limits

16. EMP: The Biggest Military Threat America Faces Today?



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military

2. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Vows to Increase Nuclear Arsenal

3. Seoul warns use of nuclear weapons would end Kim Jong-un regime

4. [Full Text] New Year Address to Nation by President Yoon Suk Yeol

5. Test-fire of Super-large Multiple Rocket Launchers Held (north Korea)

6. Press Release of 6th Plenary Meeting of 8th C.C., WPK

7. Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Makes Reply Speech at Ceremony of Donating 600mm Super-large Multiple Launch Rocket System

8. [Editorial] Defending against missile provocations

9. North Korean leader skips New Year message for four straight years

10. Yoon calls for ready-to-fight spirit, firm retaliation against N.K. provocations

11. N. Korea distributes propaganda calendars in China

12. Seoul, Tokyo considering sharing radar information on NK missiles in real time: report

13. NK replaces party secretary, defense minister in major reshuffle

14. Report on 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of 8th WPK Central Committee

15. N. Korea’s Kim vows ‘exponential’ increase in nuclear arsenal in new year