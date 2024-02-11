11/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Irregular Warfare (Video from Army University Press)

2. Reframing the Term “Irregular Warfare” in Times of Peace into the Contemporary Idea of “Defense Support to Strategic Competition”

3. North Korean troops thrown into Russia-Ukraine War will be 'strangers in a strange land'

4. Lethal Minds Volume 28: Letter from the Editor

5. The Putin Dilemma: Why Peace in Ukraine Requires Russia’s Defeat

6. Israel Inflicted Severe Damage on Iran’s Missile Program and Air Defenses

7. Allies and Adversaries Brace for U.S. Policy Shifts Whether Harris or Trump Wins

8. Army criminal investigators scrutinize key U.S. general

9. Trump Had an ‘America First’ Foreign Policy. But It Was a Breakdown in American Policymaking.

10. Trump Had an ‘America First’ Foreign Policy. But It Was a Breakdown in American Policymaking.

11. Opinion: While the Biden Administration Dithers, Ukraine Burns

12. As Russia Advances, U.S. Fears Ukraine Has Entered a Grim Phase

13. How Gender Ideology Captured the State Department

14. The V-22 Osprey Is a Life Saver

15. How Eisenhower Reshaped the Joint Chiefs and U.S. Military Strategy

16. The Army is planning for a new robotics technician MOS

17. America’s Strategy of Renewal: How Did Secretary Blinken Do?



Korean News Content:

1. North Korean troops thrown into Russia-Ukraine War will be 'strangers in a strange land'

2. U.S. Has Few Options in Response to North Korean Troops Fighting for Russia

3. North Korea says missile test shows ‘irreversible’ means to deliver nuclear bombs

4. North Korea sends military to inspect homes for working propaganda speakers

5. Kim Jong Un has sent North Korean troops to Russia. What’s in it for him?

6. How North Korea's elite soldiers could change Ukraine war

7. N. Korean FM: strategic value of ties with Russia gains greater importance in severe int'l landscape

8. Editorial: 'DPRK denuclearization' omission in SCM statement raises S. Korea's security risks

9. North Korea Says It Will Back Russia Until 'Victory' In Ukraine

10. President Yoon's approval rating drops to 10% range

11. Kim Jong-un's powerful sister condemns UN's criticism of N. Korean ICBM launch

12. N. Korea, Russia blame US and its allies for tensions amid NK troop dispatch

13. S. Korea, US pledge coordinated response against NK troops in Russia

14. Ukraine has ALREADY wiped out 40 ‘elite’ N.Korean soldiers in invaded Kursk

