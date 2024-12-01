1/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. U.S. Missiles Strike Targets in Yemen Linked to Houthis
2. Houthis Vow to Respond After U.S. Leads Strikes in Yemen: Live Updates
3. Who Are the Houthis and Why Is the U.S. Attacking Them?
4. U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen
5. U.S.-Led Yemen Strikes Heighten Risk of Broader Middle East Conflict
6. It's On Against the Houthis by Mick Ryan
7. Pentagon fell short in tracking $1 billion in Ukraine aid, IG finds
8. Ukraine gives “unprecedented” access to information on donated weapons - Pentagon
9. Pentagon Flags Tracking Issues in Weapons for Ukraine, Denies Evidence of Misuse
10. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 11, 2024
11. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, January 11, 2024
12. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, January 11, 2024
13. Interview with Dave Eubank at Free Burma Rangers
14. Inside Biden's decision to strike the Houthis
15. Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Coalition Strikes in Houthi-Controlled Areas of Yemen
16. DOD Releases First-Ever National Defense Industrial Strategy
17. Pentagon’s first industrial strategy calls for ‘generational’ change
18. Ukraine and Russia say they want the war to end. But military and political experts say they're nowhere near peace talks
19. IDF bolsters security for civilians returning to border communities
20. Houthis continue attacks in Red Sea despite warning from coalition
21. The long war: Israel won’t cease firing until Iran’s Hezbollah does
22. The Gaza War as Seen from Southeast Asia
23. Conflict Resolution is not Always Possible
24. Understanding China’s Approach to Deterrence
25. Dems rip Biden for launching Houthi strikes without congressional approval
26. Can China Swing Taiwan’s Elections?
27. The Right Way to Regulate AI
28. Soldiers build nuke-detecting backpack
29. 4 ways China is trying to interfere in Taiwan’s presidential election
30. Army civilian accused of bilking $100 million to fund luxury lifestyle
31. Does the Marine Corps Need Course Correction? Congress Wants to Know
Korean News Content:
1. Defense chief calls for maintaining capabilities to strike N.K. leadership
2. Is Kim Jong Un Preparing for War?
3. Websites of N. Korean propaganda outlets inaccessible for 2nd straight day
4. N.K. envoy calls Russia's use of Pyongyang missiles 'groundless accusation'
5. Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation Under UN Spotlight
6. Russia is revealing North Korea's ballistic missile secrets
7. North Korea is using Ukraine as a test site for its nuclear-capable missiles, South Korea says
8. Facebook post raises alarm about safety of water on Army base in South Korea
9. N. Korea’s elite defectors working at NIS increases during Yoon administration
10. Foreign Minister emphasizes North Korea coordination in China relationship
11. North Korea: Covid-19 Still Used to Justify Repression
12. Expect North Korean Provocations in Low Earth Orbit
13. Over 17 North Koreans prosecuted for using S. Korean slang: Human Rights Watch
14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Government implements wage hike of more than 10 times (2) What are the intentions and goals of the KJU regime? People’s incomes have risen, but discontent is still deep…Wage hike part of the regime’s “rule over calories”
15. South Korea’s over 70 population overtakes 20-somethings