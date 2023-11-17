11/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. Is the Pentagon Organized to Fight a Cold War With China?

2. Top Marine, released from hospital, prepares for heart procedure

3. Some young Americans on TikTok say they sympathize with Osama bin Laden

4. Jewish Celebrities and Influencers Confront TikTok Executives in Private Call

5. Scoop: Biden's team weighs joining TikTok to court young voters

6. Nepal bans TikTok citing disruption to social harmony

7. Veteran suicides rose in 2021 despite increased prevention efforts

8. Insight: Forever war? Israel risks a long, bloody insurgency in Gaza

9. Who is winning the information war about Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel?

10. TikTok ‘aggressively’ taking down videos promoting Bin Laden letter

11. Defense Secretary Austin affirms U.S. defense commitment to Taiwan in wake of Xi-Biden summit

12. Congress passes stopgap funding bill, hampering Pentagon initiatives

13. Redefining Success in Ukraine

14. Putin the Ideologue

15. What Do US Indo-Pacific Allies Think of the Biden-Xi Summit?

16. The lost opportunity of the Biden-Xi meeting

17. Marine recruit who first held a rifle at boot camp ties shooting record

18. The Myanmar Military Is Facing Death by a Thousand Cuts

19. Not a World War But a World at War

20. In war for talent, Army’s new direct commissions an admin ‘disaster’

21. Myanmar’s junta suffers startling defeats

22. DOD Official Describes Crucial Role of National Defense Strategy

23. We Shouldn’t Fear a Resistance Victory in Myanmar



Korean News Content:

1. Biden voiced concerns about ‘illicit’ N. Korean nuclear, missile programs in talks with Xi: official

2. Yoon highlights threat posed by Russia-N. Korea military cooperation

3. Korea, US, Japan show off strength of trilateral ties at APEC

4. Ex-UN chief, former world leaders urge Biden to draw up new Mideast peace plan

5. North Korea's denial of Hamas ties shows its fear of consequences

6. Pathetic military leaders

7. Yoon, Kishida aim for better ties; island issues may constrain

8. Yoon-Xi summit currently under discussion

9. DOD, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense Enter Into Security of Supply Arrangement

10. Vice defense chief calls for int'l cooperation against N. Korea nuclear threats

11. Two N. Korean defectors en route to S. Korea arrested in Yunnan Province

12. N. Korean woman murdered during robbery of harvested crops

13. N. Korea sends delegation to Russia to learn about satellites

14. South Korea should take charge of the UN Command’s evolution