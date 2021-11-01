1/11/2021 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. N. Korea crowns leader Kim Jong-un as party's general secretary

Yonhap News Agency · 최수향 · January 11, 2021

One man, one vote, one choice, one elected leader with no opponent: North Korean democracy with Juche characteristics.

But does renaming the Ministry of People's Armed Forces as the defense ministry really make the North a "normal" state?

Also, some interesting personnel moves that may indicate policy direction. Personnel is often policy.

2. Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status

Yonhap News Agency · 이원주 · January 11, 2021

I do not think we should jump to any conclusion about Kim Yo-Jong. Yes, it does seem significant that she was not listed as a senior member of the regime. But I still believe she is the person Kim trusts the most and she is a key member of the family and the Paektu bloodline. She appeared to be present throughout the 8th Party Congress in the photos that were provided by KCNA. So, I am going to reserve judgment on her status.

3. Signs detected of N. Korea staging military parade in Pyongyang late Sunday: JCS

Yonhap News Agency · 오석민 · January 11, 2021

This may provide us some insights into future regime actions.

4. Press release of 8th Congress of WPK

KCNA Watch · January 11, 2021

Here is the list from KCNA for all the hardcore Korea watchers. Some may want to turn this into a scorecard and match this with all the leadership positions.

5. 1st Plenary Meeting of 8th WPK Central Committee Held under Guidance of General Secretary of WPK Kim Jong Un

KCNA Watch · January 11, 2021

A summary of the plenary meeting.

It is all about regime/party control.

Recall the question: who does Kim fear more–the US or the Korean people in the North? This is one indication of how paranoid is Kim.

6. In-depth analysis needed to decide development of nuke-powered submarine: Seoul ministry

Yonhap News Agency · 오석민 · January 11, 2021

It would be a waste of time and resources for the South to build a nuclear-powered submarine. Seoul would be better served in investing the resources in meeting the conditions for OPCON transition if it truly wants to have a chance of meeting Moon's desired timeline. If it chooses to invest in a developing a nuclear-powered submarine simply because the North says it is going to develop one, then Seoul has no business pursuing OPCON transition as its priorities are skewed.

7. S. Korea to 'actively' consider joining CPTPP this year

Yonhap News Agency · 김수연 · January 11, 2021

An interesting development.

8. South Korea president promises stronger alliance with US under Biden administration

Stars & Stripes · Matthew Keeler & Yoo Kyong Change · January 11, 2021

Regardless of administrations in both nations we need a strong alliance for each country to protect, sustain, and advance their strategic interests in Northeast Asia.

9. Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines

Yonhap News Agency · 이치동 · January 11, 2021

10. The cost for politicians kneeling down to authority

Dong-A Ilbo · lightlee@donga.com · January 11, 2021

This op-ed is from a Korean journalist from the South serving in our nation's capital and she provides a Korean perspective on what took place.

11. 42 USFK-affiliated people test positive for coronavirus

Yonhap News Agency · 최수향 · January 11, 2021

12. Kim Jong-Un proves Moon's hopes are pipe dreams

Chosun Ilbo · January 11, 2021

Thank you to the Chosun Ilbo editorial board. The Moon administration must reassess its strategic assumptions about the nature and objectives of the Kim family regime.

13. Party congress participants told to take off masks during main event

Daily NK · Jang Seul Gi · January 11, 2021

Perhaps the 8th Party Congress will someday be known as a historical super spreader event.

14. Entire management at Chagang Province labor camp replaced due to human rights abuses

Daily NK · Ha Yoon Ah · January 11, 2021

Is this act one of the regime trying to give the appearance that it is going to stop human rights abuses? If that were the case, the regime would close all the camps and free all the prisoners without further harm. But the regime is not changing and we should not be duped by its actions.

15. Kim Jong Un appears to hold military parade after blasting U.S.

Bloomberg · Jeong-Ho Lee & Jon Herskovitz · January 10, 2021

But what was in the parade? I want to know what the regime put on display. Will they release video? I will be on the lookout for it of course as it may help us determine Kim's intent for a provocation.

16. Moon underlines last-minute diplomacy with North Korea in New Year speech

Korea Times · Do Je-hae · January 11, 2021

I fear the Moon administration and the ruling party are delusional. Certainly, Kim Jong-Un does not share their vision.

17. Kim says North Korean efforts will focus on bringing US 'to their knees'

Hill · Jordan Williams · January 9, 2021

Oh, the regime rhetoric. At least it is admitting it is conducting political warfare to support the revolution.

Perhaps the US need to get on its knees because North Korea is such a little country and Kim Jong-Un is such a little man—so we have to get on our knees to address him like the child he is (note: sarcasm).

