10/9/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Defense & Aerospace Daily Podcast [Oct 08, 24] Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George

2. Terror in a Safe Space, a Year On

3. A Nobel Prize for Terror? Hamas abettors and apologists are on the list of nominees for the Peace Prize.

4. An Alliance to Counter China’s Aggression By Rahm Emanuel

5. A Godfather of AI Just Won a Nobel. He Has Been Warning the Machines Could Take Over the World.

6. U.S. Frustrated by Israel’s Reluctance to Share Iran Retaliation Plans

7. FEMA Scrambles to Confront Two Storms—and Misinformation

8. FBI Arrests Afghan Man It Says Planned Election Day Attack

9. TikTok Sued by Multiple States for Allegedly Harming Young People

10. D.C. and more than a dozen states sue TikTok

11. The Cataclysmic Post-Election Scenario No One’s Bracing For

12. DIA about to get authority to operate MARS capability on classified network

13. How the Army is using AI during Hurricane Helene relief

14. Everyday Etiquette That Came Out of World War II

15. The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

16. Hollywood Takeover (China's CCP)

17. Woodward book reveals Trump's calls with Putin and Biden's private remarks on Obama and Netanyahu

18. Does China now have a permanent military base in Cambodia?

19. US Congress takes aim at China: an update on progress of legislation

20. DoD Has Embraced AI. Now What?

21. Opinion China is rapidly building warships. Satellite images reveal the scale.

22. Intelligence officials say US adversaries are targeting congressional races with disinformation

23. Opinion | The United States Has More at Risk in the Middle East Than You Probably Think

24. On (Protracted) War: The Challenge of Sustained Large-Scale Combat Operations by John Nagl and George Topic

25. Partners in Peril: Hybrid Threats Come for Jordan

26. After Prigozhin, the Wagner Group’s Enduring Impact

27. How America Can Regain Its Edge in Great-Power Competition By Nadia Schadlow

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon says unified, nuclear-free Korean Peninsula would benefit Indo-Pacific

2. N. Korea amends constitution at parliamentary meeting without disclosing details

3. President Yoon stresses unified Korea's role in Indo-Pacific prosperity

4. North Korea vows to block border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures

5. Yoon says S. Korea common interest with China on 'rules-based order'

6. U.S. Rep. Andy Kim assists a staggering opponent during debate

7. ＜Lighting Up N. Korea's Four Dark Years＞ (6) Humanitarian Crisis is a Man-Made Disaster: Intensifying Chaos and Disorder... North Korean Version of 'War on Crime' as Told by COVID Survivors

8. North Korean soldiers are likely dying for Putin in Ukraine, Seoul says

9. EXPLAINED: Are North Korean troops going to help Russia in Ukraine?

10. North Korea punishes flood victims for failing to rescue leaders’ portraits

11. Conscripting women to lead to 'more babies,' claims military think tank (South Korea)

12. Weaponizing balloons (north Korea)

13. Expert: North Korea's Large Submarine Is a Diesel Submarine, Not a Nuclear-Powered One

14. “Attention to discussion on North Korea issue among Korea, US, and Japan on the occasion of ASEAN summit”

15. Israel Shows Hamas' North Korean Weapons One Year After Gaza War

16. Why did North Korea implement ‘austerity’ instead of ‘quantitative easing’ during the coronavirus pandemic?

17. Samsung Apologizes for Falling Behind in AI Chips Race

18. How the Korean War gave birth to the CIA's first paramilitary unit

19. The seven best books for Korea analysis

