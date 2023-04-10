10/4/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Our Special Forces’ Capacity to Evolve Despite FailureBy Andrew Exum

2. Special operations warfare

3. After missing goal again, Army announces sweeping recruiting reforms

4. Small-Town Revolt Reveals Larger German Concerns About Arming Ukraine

5. Broadcasting Russian content in a time of war

6. After Shunning Scientist, University of Pennsylvania Celebrates Her Nobel Prize

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 3, 2023

8. Victim who claims she was sexually assaulted at CIA headquarters sues spy agency accusing it of intimidation

9. Alliance Assignments: Defense Priorities for Key NATO States

10. Former US military pilot's lawyer tells Sydney court that extradition hearing should be delayed

11. China censored this photo of two athletes. Was it for a perceived Tiananmen massacre reference?

12. Rules of engagement issued to hacktivists after chaos

13. Why Military Education Isn't to Blame for Afghanistan and Iraq

14. Lessons From the Korean War for Ukraine

15. Beyond Rhetoric: The Tangible Impact of China-US Decoupling

16. Most ‘aid to Ukraine’ is spent in the US. A total shutdown would be irresponsible.

17. Will Xi’s Military Modernization Pay Off?

18. Meeting the Challenge of Deterring Two Nuclear Peers

19. U.S. and World Leaders Pledge Support for Ukraine ‘for as Long as It Takes’

20. A Ukrainian soldier called up Russian tech support when his captured Russian tank wouldn't start: report



Korean News Content:

1. [Interview: Former Aide Bolton] “Unification of the Korean Peninsula should be the goal… “The North Korean regime will not last long.”

2. Thousands gather in Seoul to support Korean unification

3. [INTERVIEW] 'Korea's unification best solution for stable Northeast Asia,' says peace foundation chairman

4. Global Peace Foundation presents vision for unified Korea through campaign

5. North Korea lays groundwork for US disarmament talks: experts

6. N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency

7. Pentagon chief renews support for Japan's 'counterstrike' capabilities amid N. Korean threats

8. U.S. calls for China's 'constructive' role amid report on suspicious N. Korean ship in Chinese waters

9. Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt

10. [Wang Son-taek] Korea-US alliance 70 years: Opportunities and challenges

11. S. Korean experts to inspect Japan water release

12. Seoul, Tokyo to resume financial talks amid geopolitical risks

13. North Koreans in Russia received scant medical care during pandemic

14. Yoon meets former nurses, miners sent to Germany

15. 70 years of the Korean Armistice Agreement: Republic of Korea Army’s 21st Infantry Division in Yanggu