10/3/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. DoD Launches Defense Security Cooperation Service

2. Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Launching the Defense Security Cooperation Service (DSCS) (As Delivered)

3. WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS? A COMPETENCY DEVELOPMENT APPROACH FOR PROFESSIONAL MILITARY EDUCATION

4. With a drop of blood, an Army device can diagnose traumatic brain injuries in 15 minutes

5. Military Special Operators, Drones Should Take Out Mexico Fentanyl Networks, GOP Senate Candidate Says

6. A Wider War in the Middle East, From Hamas to Hezbollah and Now Iran

7. Pentagon Wants to Fastrack Buy of Cheap One-Way Drones

8. Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operating Near the Philippines

9. Pentagon taps commercial vendors for low-cost, throwaway drones

10. Time to Move Beyond Cannons

11. What reports got wrong about China’s ‘sunken nuclear submarine’

12. Special Operations Command developing job field focused on latest battlefield technology

13. The fall of Vuhledar is a microcosm of Ukraine's wartime predicament

14. 5 Chinese nationals charged with covering up midnight visit to Michigan military site

15. A New Approach to Defeating an Old Enemy: Army Special Operations Forces in Operation INHERENT RESOLVE

16. Is ‘Secret’ US Order of Decades Old Machine Guns Destined for Ukraine?

17. he CCP's Political Warfare: An existential fight for allies, partners and like-minded nations

18. China and Cognitive Warfare: An Overview

19. North Korea’s Hezbollah Connection

20. The lost art of understanding the enemy

21. Black Hawk Down and the Battle of Mogadishu: An Urban Warfare Project Case Study

22. Israel’s Campaign against Hezbollah and the Fight for Southern Lebanon’s Tunnels

23. Decapitating The Hydra: Iran’s Response Options To Israel’s Offensive



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s Hezbollah Connection

2. Russia’s nuclear partnership with North Korea

3. What Would Be Japan’s Role in a New Korean War?

4. INTERVIEW (John Bolton): Trump ‘would love to see his friend Kim Jong Un again’

5. ＜Lighting Up N. Korea's Four Dark Years＞ (5) What Happened During COVID... "Drink Willow Branch Brew" - Misguided Quarantine Policies Only Led to Residents' Deaths

6. New Japanese Prime Minister: “I Want ROK-US-Japan Unity to Respond to North Korean Threats”

7. North Korean hacker group accused by US government still conducting cyberattacks

8. "Kim Yo-jong's criticism of Ukraine is single-mindedly directed at Russia"

9. CIA expands online recruitment of informants to China, Iran, N. Korea

10. Consultations under way for summit between Yoon, Japan's Ishiba in Laos: presidential office

