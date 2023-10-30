10/30/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel says its war can both destroy Hamas and rescue hostages. Their families are less certain

2. Deadly explosion off Nigeria points to threat posed by aging oil ships around the world

3. How to End the US Marine Corps’ Intellectual Civil War

4. Israel's Strategic Challenge

5. China touts its plan for global security, with Russia by its side

6. As Violence Surges, Nations Seek U.S. Defense Pacts. Some Americans Are Wary.

7. Early stages of Israeli ground assault in Gaza shrouded in secrecy

8. Retired general ‘can only hope’ Iran, proxies don’t escalate Middle East conflict (General Robert Abrams)

9. Scoop: Saudi defense minister to visit White House amid fears of regional war

10. US to build new nuclear gravity bomb

11. Old video shows US Army arriving in Romania, not Marines landing in Israel

12. Russia's Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific

13. Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive

14. Exclusive: US military bulk buys Japanese seafood to counter China ban

15. More ‘Buy America’ provisions threaten our industrial base and national security

16. Difficulties, Constraints and the Cost of Removing Hamas from Power

17. What America Wants From China

18. No, Xi Jinping Is Not About to Attack Taiwan

19. The Other Group of Viruses That Could Cause the Next Pandemic

20. A World at War

21. As the Israel-Hamas war rages, the U.S. wants to offer Israel advice — and get advised

22. America’s Three-Front War

Korean News Content:

1. 100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report

2. RAND Report: Options for Strengthening ROK Nuclear Assurance

3. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Food conditions improve in northern part as newly harvested potatoes, lessening concerns about starvation

4. Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'

5. N. Korean vessel stranded near eastern maritime border rescued by N.K. authorities: JCS

6. IMF Hails Korea's Fiscal Austerity

7. Reshuffle of S. Korea's top military brass erases legacy of Moon's NK policies

8. North Korea's next satellite launch unlikely to make deadline

9. US, South Korea, Australia commence air-defense drills on heels of ground exercises

10. Hard-up North closes embassies in Africa as sanctions sting

11. Yoon, Kishida receive Kennedy’s ‘Profile in Courage Award’

12. Reshuffling is needed, but stability also matters (ROK Military)

13. Saudi-S Korea in a rich and wide mega-project embrace

14. US needs 'strategic clarity' on North Korea deterrence: report