10/28/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Israeli Strikes on Iran Expose Gap in Prowess Between Two Arch Foes

2. The Middle East Drug Fueling War, Crime and All-Night Parties

3. Bullied by China at Sea, With the Broken Bones to Prove It (Vietnam)

4. As ties with the U.S. worsen, China asks: Who’s the new Kissinger?

5. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, October 27, 2024

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 27, 2024

7. Special Report: Possible Russian Gains in Georgia and Moldova

8. The trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on the outcome of the US election

9. Resistance forces push military regime close to brink in Myanmar

10. US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn the results: AP-NORC poll

11. US military scales back missile defense plans for Guam

12. 'Not Enough': US Coast Guard's new ops posture statement raises alarm on need for more money

13. The new front against Iran and its proxies: Underwater

14. America’s Overlooked Armed Force: Why the Coast Guard Deserves Better Oversight and Support

15. Japan’s Voters Punish Leadership of U.S. Security Ally

16. Opinion Israel is trying to uproot Iran’s influence. Iraq shows how hard that is.

17. Ill-advised retorts: The danger of defending one’s honor often outweighs the benefit

18. The Kims Are Coming – OpEd

19. Israel’s espionage machine – cyber intelligence, moles and money

20. Advisers Propose That Trump Give Security Clearances Without F.B.I. Vetting

21. Persuade, Change, and Influence with AI: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in the Information Environment

22. Proof that immigrants fuel U.S. economy can be seen in the billions they send back home

23. The Emerging Age of AI Diplomacy

24. How to End the Democratic Recession

25. These days, we’re mostly Confederates: Antebellum strategy/policy ethos in 21st century America



Korean News Content:

1. Opinion North Korean troops in Russia bring a ‘World-Island’ conflict a step closer

2. On GPS: Kim Jong Un to Putin’s rescue? (video Interview with Dr. Jung Pak)

3. North Korea coup speculation is back!

4. How is the Russian deployment viewed inside N.Korea? (1) Parents of soldiers gradually discovering deployments and information spreading: "They might get to eat plenty of cheese and milk," "No one thinks they're going to war"

5. The price for sending the North's Storm Corps to Russia is a strategic nuclear submarine?

6. Open questions | Why North Korea is starting to become a ‘forgotten’ space for China and the US

7. S. Korea, US to hold '2+2' talks among foreign, defense chiefs amid NK deployment to Russia

8. North Korea And Russia’s ‘Far-Reaching’ Strategic Relationship – Analysis

9. The Lens: South Korea debates conscripting women amid declining birth rate

10. South Korea's birth rate sees glimmer of hope

11. The Kims Are Coming – OpEd

12. Lousy Deterrence Options on the Korean Peninsula

13. NATO confirms N. Korea's troop deployment to Russia's Kursk region

14. Putin the Desperate: North Korea Is Going to War in Ukraine

15. North Korean Missiles Are Attacking Ukraine: What If One Hit a NATO Member?

16. Yoon calls for thorough preparedness against geopolitical risks in Ukraine, Middle East

17. N. Korea claims S. Korean drone took off from western border island in Oct. for incursion into Pyongyang

18. Fatal affair exposes food-for-favors system in N. Korean military

19. Sariwon holds constitutional lectures defining South Korea as "hostile state"