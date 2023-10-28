10/28/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Where do US Army special operations fit in a world of strategic competition?

2. Hamas Puts Its Pogrom on Video

3. Assault into Gaza – The Challenges of Israel’s Expanded Ground Operation by Mick Ryan

4. Israel’s Military Tech Fetish Is a Failed Strategy

5. China passes new law to promote ‘love of motherland’ in schools

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 27, 2023

7. Iran Update, October 27, 2023

8. Opinion | The U.S. is walking a familiar tightrope on Israel

9. Female-led IDF combat squad eliminates nearly 100 Hamas terrorists in firefights along border, report says

10. Ex-Pentagon Adviser: US, Israel Special Forces tried to enter Gaza but were 'shot to pieces'

11. U.S. Quietly Expands Secret Military Base in Israel

12. How Many Wars Can America Fight at the Same Time?

13. US ‘forced to EVACUATE Syria bases after huge wave of Iran-backed attacks’ as region set to blow amid Israel-Gaza war

14. The 'SPONGE bomb' Israel are hoping to use to disable Hamas tunnels: New gadget expands and hardens, filling underground passageways

15. Wartime Deepfakes Really Are Blurring Reality, First Major Study Finds

16. Do deepfake videos undermine our epistemic trust? A thematic analysis of tweets that discuss deepfakes in the Russian invasion of Ukraine

17. Covert CCP social media accounts bolster China’s united front work in Canada

18. U.S. Tries New Tack on Russian Disinformation: Pre-Empting It

19. Urban Warfare, Sieges, and Israel’s Looming Invasion of Gaza

20. 'No more sticky notes': Army consolidating 43 incompatible data systems to just 2

21. Romania Is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

22. T-AOS: A New Model for Competition (AFSOC)

23. Meet Nightshade, the new tool allowing artists to ‘poison’ AI models with corrupted training data

24. Watchdog files complaint over photo revealing identities of Delta Force soldiers

25. Philippines Drops China Railway Deals, Seeks Other Funders

26. A Plan for Peace in Gaza

27. The Decolonization Narrative Is Dangerous and False

28. Tell Me How This Ends (Gaza)

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea's cybertheft last year estimated at $1.7 billion: U.N. panel report

2. N. Korean FM slams trilateral statement on arms transfer to Russia

3. Key developments on North Korea this week

4. North Korea orders citizens to make nail boards as escape deterrent

5. North Korean Forced Labor in the U.S. Seafood Supply Chain

6. Bin Salman asks Yoon for Korean companies' participation in Neom City

7. Can the innovation committee succeed?

8. Can Yoon Suk-yeol Break South Korea’s Decades-Old Political Curse?

9. How Do South Koreans View Gender Discrimination?

10. South Korea's reserve forces need to emulate the US

11. [Expert Survey] ① Biden North Korea Policy Rating ‘C’