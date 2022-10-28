10/28/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. DOD Releases National Defense Strategy, Missile Defense, Nuclear Posture Reviews

2. That’s it? Biden’s Overdue Pentagon Strategy Underwhelms

3. China, Russia biggest challenges under Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy

4. Army’s New Training Center Keeps Forces Available in Indo-Pacific

5. Drones, Cruise Missiles Are Rising Threats to US Troops and Territory, Pentagon Says

6. China’s Nuclear Arsenal Will Become an Existential Threat to US, Biden Administration Declares

7. 6 key takeaways from the Pentagon’s new defense, nuclear policies

8. US troops put in harm’s way by lack of White House info-sharing, report says

9. U.N. uses before-and-after photos to track Ukraine’s cultural destruction

10. US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use

11. Cracks in US support for Ukraine risk helping Putin

12. How an Army-funded 'bioengineered blood vessel' is saving lives in Ukraine

13. Crooked Kickback Scheme Targeted Marine Wounded Warrior Program

14. Unchecked authoritarianism? You can find it on the right and the left

15. Extremism among vets needs study and prevention, lawmakers warn

16. Ukraine's Dream Could Be Taiwan's Nightmare

17. China Accused of Using Overseas Bases to Target Dissidents

18. America’s brittle consensus on Ukraine

19. Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings

20. Asia would be the biggest loser if the global economy splits up, IMF warns

21. Was Hu Jintao’s removal from China’s 20th party congress suspicious or not?

22. What's Behind Israel's Reluctance to Share Iron Dome With Ukraine?

23. China After the Party Congress: Welcome to Xi’s People’s Republic of Control

24. Putin speech: Russia won’t use nukes, the West started the war, and its ‘cancel culture’ is like Nazi Germany

25. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 27 (Putin's War)

26. CDS Daily brief (27.10.22) CDS comments on key events

27. Pentagon PSYOP Scandal Demands an Urgent Debate on Propaganda Ethics

28. UNHEARD VOICE: Evaluating five years of pro-Western covert influence operations



Korean News Content:

1. Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.

2. N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

3. Japan Considers Buying U.S. Tomahawk Missiles to Deter North Korea and China

4. Yoon names new deputy NIS director

5. S. Korea, U.S. in close consultation to counter N. Korean provocation: ambassador

6. The Evolution of Kim Jong Un’s ‘All-Purpose Sword’

7. N. Korea builds ice cream factory on Kim Jong-un's order

8. Sohae Satellite Launching Station: Significant Activity Underway

9. Poland's deputy PM: Korea has high chance for nuclear plant partner

10. Air-to-Air Missiles Could Be the North Korean Defense Sector’s Next Breakthrough: Why It Matters

11. South Korean president dismisses Putin's warning

12. S. Korea, U.S. to conduct Vigilant Storm air drills next week amid N.K. threats

13. North Koreans embrace truth over consequences

14. South Koreans living near Korean border unperturbed by rising military tensions

