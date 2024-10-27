10/27/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. How Biden Pushed Israel to Limit Its Iran Attack and Still Inflict a Heavy Blow

2. How Israel Pulled Off Its Largest-Ever Strike on Iran

3. A Million People Play This Video Wargame. So Does the Pentagon.

4. Israel strike on Iran actually de-escalates Mideast tensions, for now

5. What to Know About the Chinese Hackers Who Targeted the 2024 Campaigns

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, October 26, 2024

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 26, 2024

8. The Big Five - 27 October edition by Mick Ryan

9. U.S. Military Makes First Confirmed OpenAI Purchase for War-fighting Forces

10. US needs more AI investment, not just guardrails, defense experts say

11. Putin's 'hybrid warfare' pressures neighbors at a crossroads to turn away from the West

12. Taiwan reports Chinese 'combat patrol' after Beijing slams US arms deal

13. This Eras Great Power Competition: America With No Understanding of Red Lines and Rivals That Do

14. Patriotism: A Vital National Security Interest – The Link Between Democratic Values and Patriotism

15. Special Report: Pro-Russia Georgian Dream Party Likely Wins Parliamentary Elections

16. MAJ Badger Gives Life and Earns Soldier's Medal (27 OCT 1995)

17. The State-Owned Company at the Center of Taliban Plans for Self-Sufficiency

18. 'Backbone of Iran's missile industry' destroyed by IAF strikes on Islamic Republic

19. A Short History of the U.S. Army's Dictionary

20. Niall Ferguson: Israel’s Iran Strike—and America’s Strategic Weakness

21. Gad Saad Survived War in Lebanon. He’s Warning About One in the West

22. Pentagon Watchdog Questions Navy SEAL Training Program's Use of Sleep Deprivation



Korean News Content:

1. North Korean Soldiers Arrive on Russia’s Front Line. How Ready Are They to Fight?

2. S. Korean delegation to brief NATO this week on N. Korean troops in Russia

3. S. Korea boosts cooperation with NATO, US in response to NK troops aiding Russia

4. Opinion | South Korea’s arms exports are reshaping the global defence landscape

5. How NK's deployment of troops to Russia could impact peace on Korean Peninsula

6. Behind North Korea’s closed curtains: the Kim regime’s ongoing struggle against collapse

7. Seoul-Kyiv cooperation in cognitive operation

8. Escalating conflict (Korea)

9. Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone

10. North Korea's military personnel in Russia expected to hit 5,000

11. ‘Ready to fight tonight’: Strykers take their turn as Army’s rotational force in South Korea

12. Poland declined Ukraine’s request for South Korean weapons transfer

13. North Korean Defectors from the North Korean Military: “Comrades, Don’t Be Bullets for No Reason”

14. Commentary: Why North Korean troops in Russia are raising concerns in South Korea

15. South Korea lawmaker’s leaked messages on targeting North’s forces in Ukraine draw outrage