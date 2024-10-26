10/26/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel Strikes Back at Iran, Further Expanding the War in the Middle East

2. ‘What the f**k to do with them?’ Russian soldiers heard condemning North Korean recruits in intercepted audio

3. Russian troops 'have no idea what to do with North Korean soldiers'

4. Chinese Hackers Targeted Phones of Trump, Vance, and Harris Campaign

5. Ukraine Is Striking Deeper Inside Russia—and Reshaping the War

6. Two Weeks of Ukrainian Drone Strikes Achieve More Than Two Years of Sanctions: russian Artillery Fire Rate Dropped By 1.5x

7. China’s Massive Fishing Fleet Overwhelms Locals in ‘David and Goliath’ Battle

8. Former Soviet State Reaches ‘Moment of Truth’: Russia or the West

9. How Army and Navy Football Have Marched to Undefeated Records

10. Live Updates: Israel’s Retaliatory Attack on Iran Appears Carefully Calibrated

11. China Tightens Its Hold on Minerals Needed to Make Computer Chips

12. The Man Who Shaped China’s Strongman Rule Has a New Job: Winning Taiwan

13. Elon Musk, enemy of ‘open borders,’ launched his career working illegally

14. Behind the scenes of Israeli attack: Over 100 aircraft and a 2,000 km journey to Iran

15. The History of Irregular Warfare Across the World

Korean News Content:

1. Voice of America: [Washington Talk] “South Korea should provide lethal weapons to counter North Korea’s military deployment… Psychological warfare needs to be expanded”

2. ‘What the f**k to do with them?’ Russian soldiers heard condemning North Korean recruits in intercepted audio

3. Russian troops 'have no idea what to do with North Korean soldiers'

4. North Korean troops are at Russian military training site, videos show

5. Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks

6. Top S. Korean, U.S., Japanese security officials voice 'grave concern' over N.K. troop dispatch to Russia: White House

7. Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects N. Korean troops to be deployed in battlefield in few days

8. S. Korea, U.S, Japan hope for China's 'constructive' role over N.K.-Russia military cooperation: Seoul official

9. Videos, satellite imagery show N. Korean soldiers allegedly in Russia: report

10. N. Korea slams Seoul-Washington joint air exercise

11. ‘Do not call us North Korea,’ N. Korean delegation claims

12. "Won't people's perception of N. Korean defectors change through us?"

13. North Korea adopts new law on anthem as unification symbol purge continues

14. Opinion There’s hope for North Koreans, if America acts. Just look at me.

15. Putin cagily acknowledges North Korean troop presence; Seoul paralyzed until U.S. election