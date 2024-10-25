10/25/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Arizona State University selected to support DOD Irregular Warfare Center

2. TEACHING FOR IRREGULAR WARFARE COMPETENCIES

3. Russia Provided Targeting Data for Houthi Assault on Global Shipping

4. Oversight Committee Releases Report Exposing the CCP’s Destructive Political Warfare and Influence Operations

5. Biden Agencies Ignoring ‘Political Warfare’ Threat from China, House Oversight Probe Finds

6. TSMC’s Arizona Chip Production Yields Surpass Taiwan’s in Win for US Push

7. Is the Free World Already at War with Russia? - NEIL BARNETT: We're already at war with Russia

8. Trilateral Korea-Japan-U.S. Cooperation: Dealing with #NorthKorea-#China Challenges,' edited by @RalphCossa , President Emeritus #PacificForum.

9. Biden-Harris Admin Promotes Pentagon Employee Tied to Iranian Influence Network

10. Israel’s Endgame in Gaza: Finish Off Hamas Where the War Started

11.. 7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran allegedly carried out 600 missions collecting intel on bases, sensitive sites, individuals

12. Elon Musk’s Secret Conversations With Vladimir Putin

13. Soldiers in Army basic training now knocking down drones

14. India, China begin implementing new border pact, ending Himalayan face-off

15. L3Harris and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership

16. Inspector general slams Pentagon for lacking paperwork on $1.1 billion in Ukraine spending

17. How America Must Stand Up to Putin’s ‘Axis of Evil’

18. Trump says he has ‘4 or 5 good choices’ for potential Defense secretary

19. Montana Senate candidate says he was 'medically discharged' from the Navy. Records say otherwise.

20. Open questions | Chad Sbragia on why a breakdown of US-China defence links could be ‘really dangerous’

21. Palawan ‘key terrain’ to defend and operate from, says Marine commander in the Philippines

22. Fighting underground: The US military must learn from Israel's experience

23. The Biggest Foreign Policy Challenges Facing Harris and Trump

24. Pentagon Investigation into Navy SEAL Medical Care

25. My War, Our War: The Unfinished Business of Afghanistan

26. DEI Is Crushing Military Recruitment

27. On Victory and the Search for a Status Quo Ante Bellum

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea has joined Putin’s war effort. A timid West must respond by Mick Ryan

2. Korean Drone Provocation Tied to Russo-Ukraine War

3. Why Is North Korea Deploying Troops to Help Russia? Here’s What to Know.

5. The Ukraine War Could Be the Spark to Restart the Korean War

6. The Battle of Restraint: How nuclear weapons almost redefined warfare on the Korean peninsula

7. Putin’s North Koreans now in combat zone, Kyiv says

8. As North Korea sends troops, the Russia-Ukraine war is looking like the laboratory of modern warfare

9. Fighting underground: The US military must learn from Israel's experience

10. Why North Korea's Entry Into The Russia-Ukraine War Is Really About China

11. Fire put out at USFK warehouse in Busan; no casualties reported

12. S. Korean delegation to brief NATO, EU officials on N. Korea's troop deployment to Russia

13. S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to hold annual security talks amid N.K.'s troop dispatch to Russia

14. Russia says N. Korean leader Kim's visit to Russia possible next year

15. Polish president tours Hanwha Aerospace operations for K9 howitzers in S. Korea

16. Ukraine urges North Korean soldiers to surrender, offering food, shelter

17. "How will we survive?": No potato rations this year in major North Korean city

18. N. Korea orders border fortification after cutting rail links to S. Korea

