10/24/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. DIA Releases Nuclear Challenges Intelligence Overview

2. How Hezbollah Is Hitting Back After Being Pummeled by Israel

3. American views of China hit record low, poll finds, as animosity grows

4. How the Beirut bombing of a Marine Corps barracks changed everything

5. Army wargame to test cargo drones and live logistics data

6. Military must improve acquisition to win future wars, admiral says

7. Two service members wounded in raid on ISIS leaders in Iraq

8. AUKUS Partners Complete Successful Tests of Autonomous and Networked Systems in Maritime Experimentation

9. David Petraeus: Israel Needs to Adapt Its Strategy

10. Why Modi's shifting India away from US toward China

11. US, Filipino marines practice repelling an invasion from disputed South China Sea waters

12. Russian Roulette on the Red Sea

13. Israel, Hezbollah, and Arab Hostility

14. Contemplating Naval Combat in the Western Pacific 80 Years After the Largest Sea Battle in History

15. China’s Agents of Chaos: The Military Logic of Beijing’s Growing Partnerships

16. The Nuclear Brain Trust

17. How to fix the world: the elements of global stability

18. We’ve had the victory pictures, but how is Israel aiming to actually win the war

19. China, Russia target Pentagon agency with disinformation campaign

20. How I unmasked a Russian agent, one of Ukraine’s greatest enemies

21. Russians Film Interrogation of Four Ukrainian POWs Before Executing Them

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. Says North Korean Troops Are in Russia and Might Be Used in Ukraine Wa

2. China May Chafe as North Korea Sends Soldiers to Fight Ukraine

3. North Korean troops are in Russia, would be ‘legitimate targets’ in Ukraine, U.S. says

4. US confirms 3,000 North Korean troops are training in Russia

5. 7th Air Force joins ROKAF to host Freedom Flag 24-1

6. Why North Korea’s Deployment of Troops to Russia Really Matters

7. Key Republican: US should consider ‘direct military action’ if North Korean troops enter Ukraine

8. Is North Korea preparing for war?

9. Defense chief calls N. Korean troops in Russia 'cannon fodder mercenaries'

10. Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in Busan

11. FM Cho says S. Korea won't stand idly by regarding N. Korea's deployment to Russia

12. Ukraine urges North Korean soldiers to defect amid growing tensions

13. Russia pays North Korean soldiers about $2,000 a month: South’s spy agency

14. Hidden TB case leads to tragedy in N. Korean military unit

15. Some North Koreans Dissatisfied with 'Kim Yo-jong Corps'

16. U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency: “North Korea Possible Small Tactical Nuclear Test”

17. HRNK Announces Appointment of Greg Scarlatoiu as President and CEO (English and Korean)