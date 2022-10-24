10/24/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 23 (Putin's War)
2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (23.10.22) CDS comments on key events
3. China's Xi is more powerful than ever. What does it mean for the world?
4. World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
5. White House denies talk of national security review of Elon Musk ventures
6. Russia Says Ukraine Will Attack Using a Radioactive 'Dirty Bomb'
7. Chinese Economy Has a Fatal Flaw: Real Estate
8. The New US National Security Strategy: Four Takeaways for Asia Policy
9. How Cold War II Could Turn Into World War III
10. The great chips war
11. Misreading Xi and the rise of Li
12. Xi cements his power at Chinese Communist Party congress – but he is still exposed on the economy
13. Biden’s National Security Strategy Is Undone by Fantasy
14. American Aid to Ukraine Pays for Itself
15. Despite Iran Providing Arms to Russia, U.S. Still Considering Sanctions Relief for Iran
16. Biden's energy policy is empowering the West's enemies
17. Special Operations NCOs Named White House Fellows
18. Winter in Europe
19. Startup Finding Special Ops Customers for Jetpack
20. PEDs and Push-Ups: The Problem with Modern SOF Training
21. Special Operations News Update - October 24, 2022
Korean News Content:
1. 2 Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundary
2. Don’t Let Up on North Korea
3. Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border
4. Opinion | BTS not seeking a military exemption speaks volumes
5. N. Korea finalizes selection of workers to join reconstruction efforts in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine
6. North Korean freighter breaches de facto sea border
7. NK’s nuclear test imminent after China’s Congress, watchers say
8. [ANALYSIS] What 3rd term for Xi Jinping means for S.Korea
9. S. Korea's Navy kicks off large-scale joint drills in West Sea
10. S. Korea to participate in US-led cyber exercise for 1st time
11. N. Korea dispatches “party guidance teams” to watch over fall harvest efforts
12. N. Koreans on border taken aback by border patrol’s sudden live-fire drills
13. Mending the alternative military service system
14. More options than 'foundation-led' compensation considered for Japan's wartime forced labor, Seoul says
15. Analysis | The West Has Failed: North Korea Is a Nuclear State
16. K-drama ban won’t be good; use South Korea’s method as a model instead
17. Seminar explores N. Korea’s media environment in 2022