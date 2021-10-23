10/23/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. America Is Turning Asia Into a Powder Keg

2. Counterintelligence Head Narrows Focus to Five Technologies Critical to U.S. Dominance

3. Japan defense minister warns invasions can begin without troops

4. A Quartet of Warnings Highlight Climate-Related Threats

5. China-linked disinformation campaign blames Covid on Maine lobsters

6. Twitter accounts tied to China lied that COVID came from Maine lobsters

7. U.S. Army Failed to Warn Troops About COVID-19 Disinformation

8. Anti-Vaxxers Are Using Facebook to Spread Sovereign Citizen Conspiracies

9. Facebook’s Brand Is So Toxic Zuckerberg Reportedly Wants to Change Its Name

10. Battle between the ears: Chinese media warfare (Book Review)

11. Xi Jinping’s top five foreign policy mistakes

12. US nearing a formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace to carry out military operations in Afghanistan

13. Fact Book 2022 United States Special Operations Command

14. Thanks to This ‘Biden Whisperer,’ the World Knows America’s Back

15. Is the Biden Admin Leading Us to War? by Patrick Buchanan

16. Facebook Increasingly Suppresses Political Movements It Deems Dangerous

17. Exclusive: U.S. hopes to soon relocate Afghan pilots who fled to Tajikistan, official says

18. The two most important ways to deter China

19. Can The United States Counter China’s Mounting Pressure On Taiwan? – Analysis

20. Taiwan vows to "defend itself" amid U.S. reversal, here's how China compares

21. Afghanistan Fallout: An Invitation to America's Enemies

22. South Korea’s People Power Party has a Final Four: Can Any of Them Win the Presidency?

23. A paratrooper turned movie advisor explains why shootings like Alec Baldwin’s shouldn’t happen



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. supports humanitarian aid for N. Korea, but sanctions must remain in place: State Dept.

2. North Korea threatens families of publicly active defectors living in South Korea

3. N. Korea bolsters efforts to prevent workers in China from running away

4. North Korea’s sub missiles put a target on Kim’s back

5. N. Korean delegation to attend U.N. climate conference in Glasgow

6. Ex-USFK chief stresses solidarity in S. Korea-U.S. alliance amid lingering N.K. threats

7. U.S. envoy on N. Korea eyes 'productive' consultations in S. Korea on ways to revitalize peace process

8. China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim

9. NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

10. North Korea sends farmers to labor camps for hiding corn amid food shortages

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ North Korea's financial crisis has made it impossible to print banknotes. Efforts to issue temporary money coupons "Tongpyo" have been made to replace them, but distrust is growing.

12. North Koreans facing food shortages, collapses in livelihoods: UN investigator

13. North Korea Sanctions Should Be Eased During Covid, UN Says

14. The sun is setting on Moon Jae-in’s promise of inter-Korean peace, and Biden isn’t budging

15. Why South Korea’s Liberals Are Defense Hawks

16. KAI unveils electric basic trainer

17. In Defense of a Bold U.S. Approach Toward North Korea

