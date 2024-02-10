10/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Israeli Response to Iran’s Attack to Set Course of Widening War
2. Live By The Sword, Die By The Sword by Dr. Lani Kass
3. Let Israel Win the War Iran Started
4. Spy Mania Sows Fear Among Russia’s Scientists
5. Israel Assesses Damage from Iran’s Missile Barrage
6. ‘Collusion’ and World War III
7. Actually, We Absolutely Do Need to Escalate in Iran
8. See how the port strike will snarl shipments of bananas, beer, cars and more
9. From Hub & Spoke to Spiderweb: The Evolution of the Indo-Pacific Alliance Architecture
10. Opinion | There’s a Dangerous Misconception About the Military’s Obligations to the President
11. 9 Russian, Chinese Warships on Joint Patrol in the Northwest Pacific After Major Naval Exercise
12. The National Global War on Terrorism Memorial Gets a Renowned Architect
13. Pentagon announces $984M in loans available for U.S. firms developing 'critical' tech
14. Philippines draws defence firms as military modernises amid South China Sea tension
15. Alleged Chinese Spy Was Tracking U.S. Arms Shipments to Israel
16. Fire for Effect in Ukraine by John Nagl and Dan Rice
17. Opinion How military recruitment could be all it can be
18. SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
19. China, Clean Technologies, and National Security
20. China Is Ready for War: And Thanks to a Crumbling Defense Industrial Base, America Is Not By Seth G. Jones
21. Iran Is Not Ready for War With Israel
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea likely to scrap key inter-Korean agreement at next week's parliamentary meeting: Seoul
2. Yoon orders immediate dispatch of military aircraft to evacuate S. Koreans amid Middle East crisis
3. Hundreds of homes in N. Korea's Jagang Province swept away by July's heavy rains
4. N. Korea launches over 150 trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
5. Korea Zinc Teams Up With Bain Capital to Thwart Takeover Bid
6. Defector arrested in failed bid to return to North Korea on stolen bus
7. N. Korea holds 1st national meeting of cadres amid flood damage recovery work
8. S. Korea inks deal to buy Polish 'suicide drones'
9. North Korea in BRICS is a reach too far
10. Golfer Pak Se-ri and FILA Chairman receive Van Fleet Award for S. Korea-U.S. relations
11. S. Korea launches strategic command to counter N. Korean nuclear threats
12. Peace foundation chairman urges young Koreans to 'dream big'
13. AI textbook bubble could burst, expert warns
14. Yoon, Ishiba discuss cooperation on N. Korea in 1st phone talks
15. The futility of wishful thinking on North Korea
16. Kim Jong Un promotes loyalty to his rule with first event on cadre development
17. Vice unification minister visits Germany to discuss Berlin's unification experience