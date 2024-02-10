10/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israeli Response to Iran’s Attack to Set Course of Widening War

2. Live By The Sword, Die By The Sword by Dr. Lani Kass

3. Let Israel Win the War Iran Started

4. Spy Mania Sows Fear Among Russia’s Scientists

5. Israel Assesses Damage from Iran’s Missile Barrage

6. ‘Collusion’ and World War III

7. Actually, We Absolutely Do Need to Escalate in Iran

8. See how the port strike will snarl shipments of bananas, beer, cars and more

9. From Hub & Spoke to Spiderweb: The Evolution of the Indo-Pacific Alliance Architecture

10. Opinion | There’s a Dangerous Misconception About the Military’s Obligations to the President

11. 9 Russian, Chinese Warships on Joint Patrol in the Northwest Pacific After Major Naval Exercise

12. The National Global War on Terrorism Memorial Gets a Renowned Architect

13. Pentagon announces $984M in loans available for U.S. firms developing 'critical' tech

14. Philippines draws defence firms as military modernises amid South China Sea tension

15. Alleged Chinese Spy Was Tracking U.S. Arms Shipments to Israel

16. Fire for Effect in Ukraine by John Nagl and Dan Rice

17. Opinion How military recruitment could be all it can be

18. SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

19. China, Clean Technologies, and National Security

20. China Is Ready for War: And Thanks to a Crumbling Defense Industrial Base, America Is Not By Seth G. Jones

21. Iran Is Not Ready for War With Israel

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea likely to scrap key inter-Korean agreement at next week's parliamentary meeting: Seoul

2. Yoon orders immediate dispatch of military aircraft to evacuate S. Koreans amid Middle East crisis

3. Hundreds of homes in N. Korea's Jagang Province swept away by July's heavy rains

4. N. Korea launches over 150 trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

5. Korea Zinc Teams Up With Bain Capital to Thwart Takeover Bid

6. Defector arrested in failed bid to return to North Korea on stolen bus

7. N. Korea holds 1st national meeting of cadres amid flood damage recovery work

8. S. Korea inks deal to buy Polish 'suicide drones'

9. North Korea in BRICS is a reach too far

10. Golfer Pak Se-ri and FILA Chairman receive Van Fleet Award for S. Korea-U.S. relations

11. S. Korea launches strategic command to counter N. Korean nuclear threats

12. Peace foundation chairman urges young Koreans to 'dream big'

13. AI textbook bubble could burst, expert warns

14. Yoon, Ishiba discuss cooperation on N. Korea in 1st phone talks

15. The futility of wishful thinking on North Korea

16. Kim Jong Un promotes loyalty to his rule with first event on cadre development

17. Vice unification minister visits Germany to discuss Berlin's unification experience